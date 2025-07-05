Veg Meal at Just Rs. 80 in Train, Railway Ministry Puts a Stop to Meal Overcharging at Stations

Updated 5 July 2025 at 15:09 IST
In a recent tweet, the Railway Ministry clarified that the price of a veg meal available at the station is Rs. 70, while inside the train it will cost Rs. 80. The information is crucial to avoid being overcharged for food that is provided at a reasonable price by the railways.
While many travelers prefer to bring home-cooked meals, a significant number cannot do so and must purchase meals at the railway station or on the train. Many of these people are often unaware of the fixed prices set by the railways.
Every day, crores of people travel by train in India, including many who undertake long-distance journeys. For those traveling such distances, access to food, priced at affordable rates, is essential.
According to a tweet from the Ministry of Railways, the cost of a Veg Meal (Standard Casserole) is set at Rs. 70 at the station and Rs. 80 on the train. The menu for the Veg Meal (Standard Casserole) includes:
If you are charged more than the fixed prices for the Veg Meal (Standard Casserole) at the railway station or on the train, or if you find that the number of items in your meal is less than stated, you can present this tweet as evidence to the restaurant or pantry staff.
If they still do not respond appropriately, you can file a complaint with the railways. You can do this through X, by calling the railway helpline number 139, or by using the Rail Madad feature on the RailOne app.
Published 5 July 2025 at 15:08 IST