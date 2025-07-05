Veg Meal at Just Rs. 80 in Train, Railway Ministry Puts a Stop to Meal Overcharging at Stations

In a recent tweet, the Railway Ministry clarified that the price of a veg meal available at the station is Rs. 70, while inside the train it will cost Rs. 80. The information is crucial to avoid being overcharged for food that is provided at a reasonable price by the railways.

While many travelers prefer to bring home-cooked meals, a significant number cannot do so and must purchase meals at the railway station or on the train. Many of these people are often unaware of the fixed prices set by the railways.

Access to Food at Minimum Price

Every day, crores of people travel by train in India, including many who undertake long-distance journeys. For those traveling such distances, access to food, priced at affordable rates, is essential.

According to a tweet from the Ministry of Railways, the cost of a Veg Meal (Standard Casserole) is set at Rs. 70 at the station and Rs. 80 on the train. The menu for the Veg Meal (Standard Casserole) includes:

Plain rice (150 grams)

Thick dal or sambhar (150 grams)

Curd (80 grams)

2 parathas or 4 rotis (100 grams)

Vegetable (100 grams)

A packet of pickle (12 grams)

A disposable spoon and a napkin

What to Do If You Encounter Issues?

If you are charged more than the fixed prices for the Veg Meal (Standard Casserole) at the railway station or on the train, or if you find that the number of items in your meal is less than stated, you can present this tweet as evidence to the restaurant or pantry staff.