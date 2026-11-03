Vinhomes Green Paradise Officially Enters The Global Voting Phase Of '7 Wonders Of Future Cities'

Hanoi: Vinhomes Green Paradise, a development in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, has officially entered the global voting phase of the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign launched by New7Wonders. The event provides an opportunity for Vinhomes to reaffirm its pioneering aspiration to shape new standards of living that transcend time, while amplifying its vision for green, smart, and sustainable urban development to the international community.

The “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign seeks to identify the next generation of urban wonders around the world. By recognizing pioneering cities and developments that champion sustainable development, technological advancement, innovation and human-centric design, the campaign aims to redefine the vision for 21st-century cities and shape the urban icons of the future.

Launched on October 31, 2025, the campaign invited participant cities and developments to submit proposals and applications to join the initiative through October 31, 2026. Among over 260 Participants from around the world, Vinhomes Green Paradise is the first Official Participant in the campaign.

The campaign has now officially entered the public voting phase to determine the list of future urban wonders.

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From November 2026 to April 2027, voting will determine the longlist of 77 Participants. From this longlist, New7Wonders will select and reveal the 28 Official Finalist Participants, following its defined criteria.

From May to October 2027, campaigning will continue across the 28 Official Finalist Participants through three qualifier stages, with millions of votes determining the outcome.

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On October 31, 2027, the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” will be chosen and officially confirmed, validated and declared by New7Wonders.

As the first Official Participant, Vinhomes Green Paradise helps elevate Vietnam’s position on the global urban landscape, showcasing its ESG++ urban development vision through exceptional standards in ecological planning, technology, and quality of life. The support and engagement of communities both in Vietnam and around the world will be instrumental in positioning Vietnam as a leading showcase for the future of global urban living.

Ms. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes, said: “We believe the cities of the future will be defined by the value they create for people and the planet. New7Wonders’ ‘7 Wonders of Future Cities’ initiative offers a meaningful opportunity for humanity to celebrate visionary approaches to urban development. At Vinhomes, we remain committed to creating urban wonders that stand the test of time. Vinhomes Green Paradise embodies this aspiration through its ESG++ standards, harmonizing residents’ quality of life, technology, environmental stewardship, and long-term economic value. This global voting campaign provides an opportunity for Vinhomes to share Vietnam’s vision and aspirations with the international community, inspiring the world to envision a new generation of cities that offer a truly exceptional quality of life. We look forward to receiving the support and participation of communities in Vietnam and internationally to help promote a shared vision for the cities of the future, while bringing Vietnam's aspiration to shape a sustainable future to the world stage.”

According to New7Wonders, the voting process is designed to be simple and convenient. Participants need only provide their full name, country and email address, with a phone number being optional. Detailed information on voting rules and the different voting phases will be updated on the official New7Wonders website.

Mr. Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign, said during the official “switch-on” ceremony: “Today we have switched on more than a voting platform - we have switched on a global conversation about the future of our cities and for the next year, people everywhere have the opportunity to discover, engage with and champion the places they believe should become global symbols of urban progress.”

The “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign builds on New7Wonders’ international legacy as the organization widely recognized for its 2011 “New 7 Wonders of Nature” campaign. With its global reach, the initiative is expected to attract widespread international interest and participation.

Assessed against the campaign’s criteria, Vinhomes Green Paradise demonstrates strong foundations across three core pillars: Environmental & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric development.

Under the Environmental & Nature criterion, Vinhomes Green Paradise benefits from a rare coastal location in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, adjacent to the sea and the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve. Spanning a total area of 2,870 hectares, the development is planned with a remarkably low construction density of approximately 17%, with more than 930 hectares dedicated to green spaces and water bodies across the project.

Under the Smart City criterion, the project is designed to integrate the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into urban governance, operations and environmental monitoring. By embedding technology into urban infrastructure, the development aims to optimize resources, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen management capabilities and foster a modern, safe and civilized living environment.

Under the Human-Centric development criterion, the project’s integrated amenities and services are planned and developed around a people-first philosophy. Residents will enjoy a premium quality of life supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of internationally benchmarked services spanning healthcare, education, senior living, culture, sports, entertainment and dining.

Vinhomes Green Paradise’s official entry into the global voting phase of “7 Wonders of Future Cities” marks a significant milestone in Vinhomes’ journey toward international recognition. It also creates an opportunity to introduce Vietnam’s vision and aspirations for urban development to the global community.