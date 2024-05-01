Advertisement

A recent viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a unique twist on everyone's favorite comfort food: instant noodles. Shared by an Instagram food page, the clip demonstrates the creation of crispy "fried noodles" that are as easy to make as they are delicious.

The process begins conventionally enough with the boiling and cooking of instant noodles. However, the magic happens after they're cooked. After a brief dip in cold water, the noodles are tightly wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated for a few hours. Once chilled, they're sliced into bite-sized pieces and plunged into hot oil until they reach a delectable golden brown.

The final touch? Sprinkle the included seasoning packet over the crispy noodles for an extra burst of flavor. With just a few simple steps, this innovative recipe transforms humble instant noodles into a crispy, indulgent treat sure to satisfy any craving. Try it for yourself and discover a whole new way to enjoy this beloved comfort food!

Watch the video:

Despite the innovative recipe, fried noodles failed to impress the internet. Several users shared their views in the comments section. The video has got more than 5 lakh views on it with 10,000 comments.

People’s reactions to the post:

One comment quipped, “So basically just eat the noodles right out of the pack?” Another bluntly stated, “That's not food, bruh.”

A user sarcastically noted, “Bro, this is literally how ramen is made before it's boiled. Just eat the raw ramen.” Another commenter remarked, “You people have too much free time,” highlighting the perceived lack of utility in the dish.

“Frying, boiling, drying, and then deep-frying instant noodles. The point is reshaping the noodles,” another person observed.

One commenter joked, “Should've used water from the Mississippi River.” Another humorously remarked, “These are like Japanese hash browns.”

Yet another user expressed, “Why didn't I come up with this myself? I'm not going to use instant noodles or the toxins they put in their bags. I'm going to fire up a brown sauce-themed stir fry (soy, oyster, sugar, ginger, garlic, chili, sesame) with velveted chicken and veggies and I'm going to use these like a crispy chow mein dish. Yes Sir!”