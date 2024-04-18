Advertisement

Food videos are one of the most viewed ones on every platform, and Instagram is filled with many of them. Some of them are cooking videos, some are just about eating, and some food vloggers show comparisons of the same dishes from different places. And a recent viral video is just like that: a popular food vlogger, Pushpek Sindhu, compared Tandoori chicken cooked in different styles.

Pushpek is an actor, comedian, and content creator, and in this video, he compares Indian tandoori chicken with South African tandoori chicken.

Watch the Viral Video:

The video has gotten more than 33 lakh views and 1.45 lakh likes. The video starts with Pushpek saying, “Indian tandoori chicken versus South African tandoori chicken—which one is better? It's time to find out!”

He was holding two chicken leg pieces in both of his hands. Then he started the comparison and first took a bite of Indian tandoori chicken. He said, “We are going to start with Indian tandoori chicken,” taking a big bite of it and then dipping it into green mint chutney and saying, “Even better.”

Being impressed with the flavour and texture, Pushpek gives this dish a rating of 9 out of 10. Next,he took a big bite from the South African tandoori chicken, which is also known as the peri peri chicken, and said, “That is juicy. South Africans really know how to season their food!”

He added peri peri hot sauce to it and remarked, “It blew my mind!”

And amazingly, Pushpek rated this South African tandoori check 9.2 out of 10. He said that this one clearly wins. People in the comments were also in shock, as it was the first time an Indian dish was not on the winning side.