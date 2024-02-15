English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Viral: Woman Wears Rat Cage Boots In New York, Internet Reacts

A woman's decision to wear rat cage heels in New York City has garnered widespread attention online.

Navya Dubey
The clip gain 109 million views on Instagram.
The clip gain 109 million views on Instagram. | Image:X
In the world of fashion, where creativity knows no limits, every now and then, a design emerges that pushes the boundaries of traditional style. Such is the case with the Rat Cage Boots, a unique creation that caused quite a stir at the recent New York Fashion Week.  

The picture went viral on social media, where a woman is shown wearing boots with a cage inside and a rat inside. The woman is model and stylist Jenny Assaf, who sported them in the front row of The Blonds’ NYFW show.  

Well, they were made by the New York branch of Uncommon Creative Studio, a well-known agency from London. They wanted to make a big statement when they arrived in New York, so they came up with the idea for these boots.  

"We wanted to make the most 'New York' boot imaginable," Shepard said. "Something that combines the elegance of New York Fashion Week with the tough reality of the city." So, they created the Rat Cage Boots, mixing high fashion with a bit of an edge that fits perfectly with the vibe of New York.  

When they showed off the boots at NYFW, the photo went viral. A video of the boots got popular on Instagram, getting millions of views and causing many people to talk about them.  

 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

