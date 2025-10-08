Weather Update: Rain In Jalandhar, Srinagar; Cloudy Skies In Chandigarh, IMD Issues Alerts

New Delhi: An active western disturbance has brought a fresh spell of rain and stormy weather in parts of North India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather alerts for the area. Chandigarh is under cloudy skies, while cities like Jalandhar in Punjab and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir are currently experiencing heavy rainfall.

Rainfall In Northwest Is Seasonal

Heavy showers resulted from the weather system affecting the Western Himalayan Region and nearby areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for multiple districts in Punjab and Haryana. Meanwhile, Jalandhar is experiencing heavy rainfall in some areas. The residents were advised to take precautions to prevent any disruptions, as the advisory highlights the possibility of sustained moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next 36 hours.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rain has been reported in Srinagar. The fresh snowfall in the higher Himalayan regions is anticipated to accompany the new precipitation in the plains, causing a noticeable drop in temperature throughout the northern region. The IMD has also forecasted 'heavy rainfall, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Srinagar.

Chandigarh Cloud Conditions

In the meantime, Chandigarh is under an IMD weather watch due to overcast conditions. The IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Chandigarh, even though there may not be heavy rain immediately.