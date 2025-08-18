Airlines always advise passengers to switch their phones to airplane mode during flights, but what happens if they don’t? | Image: Canva

Every time you board a flight, you must have heard this announcement: “Please switch your phones to airplane mode…But have you ever wondered what will happen if you don't? Well, let's find out what will happen if we don't switch to flight mode.

Can a Phone Really Crash a Plane?

The truth is your phone will not bring down a plane, as modern aircraft have the advanced built-in system that can handle the interference by the signals. However, that doesn't mean airplane mode is pointless, and it will not matter at all, because when your device is connected to a mobile network, it constantly searches for signals, and at the high altitude, that search gets intense as it is trying to reach for something afar. This can cause an interference in the process of communicating for the crew or pilot.

What Happens If You Don't Switch Your Phone To Flight Mode On Air

However, nothing dramatic will happen if a few passengers leave or forget to switch over to airplane mode, but if hundreds or thousands do, then it can certainly cause a distraction and can lead to disruption of the communication, and to avoid any such risk, it is always advised to turn on your airplane mode.

While there has not been an issue that has occurred in the past directly linked to flight mode, recently in July 2025 an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu was forced to return to the capital on Monday after a technical issue, later identified as suspected GPS interference, proving how deadly GPS interference can be. Many pilots complain of static or buzz noise.

Besides, airplane mode or flight mode, also helps in saving power.

DGCA Guidelines on Airplane Mode in India

The DGCA allows passengers to use mobile phones and gadgets in airplane mode during the entire flight, while calls and mobile data remain banned.