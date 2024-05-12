Updated May 11th, 2024 at 18:47 IST
WhatsApp Update: This Feature to Block Profile Picture Screenshots - Know More
WhatsApp is currently working on a feature to block screenshots of profile photos, and it will be available in a future update to all the iOS users.
Info: WhatsApp, messaging app owned by Meta, is apparently developing a feature that will prevent users from taking screenshots of their profile pictures on iOS.
As seen in the snapshot posted by WABetaInfo, a notice will appear on the screen informing users that screenshots of profile photos have been disabled to preserve everyone's privacy on the app.
According to the article, this function will provide further privacy protection by preventing users from collecting and distributing profile photographs without the owner's permission.
While people can still capture images with other devices or cameras, disabling the screenshot feature within the app would significantly minimise unauthorised sharing of profile photos.
Published May 11th, 2024 at 18:34 IST