Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The significance of Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya in Hinduism is huge. It is considered a big day for investments in gold, silver, cars, real estate, and even homes.

There's also a myth that says opening a new store or business would bring good fortune. The date of Akshaya Tritiya is May 10 this year.

Among the three most auspicious days of the year, Akshaya Tritiya holds a particular place in the hearts of those who adore Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, worshippers pay significant attention to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi (Lakshmi Puja) and Lord Vishnu (Vishnu Ji).

Astrologers suggest that on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, investing in gold and silver can yield fortunate outcomes. In addition, he advises honouring ancestors by beginning the day with water infused with sesame seeds and white flowers.

Akshaya Tritiya remedies in remembrance of ancestors is very important.

To honour the ancestors, food donations to the underprivileged should be made on this day. In addition, you can satisfy the ancestors and gain many blessings on Akshaya Tritiya by giving food to a Brahmin, cow, crow, or dog. Your home won't have any financial difficulties as a result of this. Family conflicts won't become worse. The residence will have a nice atmosphere, and riches and happiness will rise.