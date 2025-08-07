Why August Moon Is Called 'Sturgeon Moon', Interesting Facts You Need To Know

Why August's Moon Is Called Sturgeon Moon: Know Its Significance | Image: Pixabay

The Sturgeon Moon, which is also known as August's full moon, is set to be one the most spectacular night in 2025, which will offer all the skywatchers a unique and rare "2 night full moon" opportunity on August 9.

While its moon will officially reach its peak illumination at a specific time, it will appear full to the naked eye for a couple of nights celestial event which cannot be missed.

Additionally, this year, the full moon also coincides with Hindu Festival of "Raksha Bandhan", which adds a cultural significance for many observers in India.

When to Watch the August's Moon?

The Sturgeon Moon will reach at its peak at 3:55 a.m.(1:25 p.m. IST) on Saturday, August 9.

The peak happens in the morning in North America and Afternoon in India, so the moon will be seen full to the naked eye on two consecutive evenings.

For the people who want to have the best viewing experience from Northern Hemisphere, should look in the sky on the evenings of Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9.

The moon will rise around sunset on both nights, that will be offering a stunning view as it appears 'Big and Golden' near the horizon.

This "moon illusion" is a visual effect that makes the moon seem unusually big as well as golden in the sky, will make a view soothing to the eyes.

Where to Watch Sturgeon Moon?

The Sturgeon Moon is a bright and easily visible spectacle that can be seen from anywhere in the world, as long as there is a clear view of the sky. Although to enhance the experience more, a spot away from the city lights, away from the pollution would be the best.

For Viewers in North America: The Eastern Horizon shortly after the sunset on Friday and Saturday evening can be look forward to have a fascinating experience.

The moon will be rising during twilight, which is often a beautiful time to watch.

For Viewers in India: The moon will be visible on the evenings of August 8 and 9, aligning with the festivities of Raksha Bandhan. The moonrise time will vary by location, so it would be best to check local moonrise and moonset schedules.

Why It's Called the Sturgeon Moon?

The name "Sturgeon Moon" has historical roots, primarily from Native American tribes in the Great Lakes region of North America.

This particular full moon coincided with the time of year when large sturgeon fish were most easily caught.

Other names for the August full moon include the Green Corn Moon, Grain Moon, and Red Moon, the latter referring to the reddish hue, the moon can take on due to a hazy summer atmosphere.

While The Sturgeon Moon would be visible, other celestial objects can also be spotted.

This year, the moon will make a close pass with both Saturn and Neptune a few days after the full moon, but in order to view that, a binocular or a telescope would be needed for a clear view.