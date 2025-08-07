Coolie Movie Tickets In India: Be The First To Book Shows For Tamil, Hindi And Telugu Versions For Rajinikanth-Aamir Khan Starrer, Step-By-Step Guide Here

Coolie Movie Tickets: Rajinikanth starrer action drama is all set to storm the cinema halls on August 14. Even though it is releasing in a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, pre-sales for the US premieres for Coolie is way ahead of the upcoming Bollywood actioner. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also tops the list of IMDb's most anticipated Indian movies of 2025 based on real-time popularity, and is ahead of several much anticipated Bollywood titles like War 2, Jolly LLB 3, Baaghi 4 and Param Sundari.

Internationally, Coolie advance bookings have opened and the movie has sold over 50,000 tickets in North America alone, with a week still to go for its release. A similar rage is being witnessed in Gulf countries, Malaysia, Singapore and the UK. Here's how you can watch the earliest possible show of the movie in India by being the first to book tickets over the Independence Day weekend.

When will Coolie advance booking open in India?

Coolie pre-sales will open on August 8 in Kerala, regional distributor HM Associates has confirmed. Given Rajinikanth’s pull in the state, exhibitors are preparing for packed shows over the weekend. The pre-sales in ROI are also expected to open around this date. The solid six-day window before the film's release will give fans a chance to book tickets early on and witness Rajini-mania unfold on the big screens.

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie will release on August 14 | Image: X

How can you book Coolie tickets in India?

Leading ticketing platforms in India like Paytm, BookMyShow and District will be hosting tickets for Coolie in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Tollywood star Nagarjuna in a still from Coolie | Image: YouTube screengrab