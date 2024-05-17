Woman Fulfills Bollywood Dream Dancing to Iconic Sridevi Song, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Viral Video: In a viral video, a woman fulfilled her 40-year-old Bollywood dream during a memorable trip to Manali. Content creator Aavi Vadekar captured his mother's first time experience and shared it on instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video has since crossed around 1 million views on Instagram. In the video her mother dressed in a bright red saree, Aavi’s mother danced to Sridevi’s iconic chartbuster ‘Tere Mere Honthon Pe’ in the picturesque hills of Himachal Pradesh. It, most certainly, was an unforgettable moment for her as is clear from the short video that was made available online by Aavi.

‘Tere Mere Honthon Pe’ was picturised on Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in Yash Chopra’s 1989 film ‘Chandni’. The song, composed by Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia, has vocals by Lata Mangeshkar and Babla Mehta.