Advertisement

Viral: A woman took a 68-year-old man in a wheelchair to a bank, attempting to have him sign for a loan, but it was found that he had been dead for hours. The incident, captured in a video that went viral on social media, has sparked widespread discussion across the nation.

In the viral video, a woman at a Rio de Janeiro branch of Itau Bank supports the head of an elderly man in a wheelchair while trying to get him to sign with a pen. She claimed the man was her uncle and needed his signature for a loan of 2,50,653 already approved by the bank.

Advertisement

The elderly man, 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga, remained unresponsive in the video, with limp arms and a falling head, leading to suspicions that he was already deceased during the visit to the bank.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Brazilian woman takes uncle's corpse to a bank and tries to take a loan on his name pic.twitter.com/FV70dlWzkf — Restricted Vids (@RestrictedVids)

In the video, the woman can be seen saying, “Uncle, are you listening?” “You need to sign. If you don’t sign, there’s no way. I can’t sign for you; it has to be you. What I can do, I do,” she said. “Sign it so you don’t give me any more headaches, having to go to the registry office. I can’t take it anymore,” the woman was heard saying.

Advertisement

The employees at the Rio de Janeiro bank called emergency services on Tuesday after they became suspicious of the woman who wheeled the man in and requested a loan in his name.

Employees at the Rio de Janeiro bank alerted emergency services when they became suspicious of the woman.

Advertisement

When emergency workers arrived, they determined the man was dead, police said.

Investigations are ongoing to determine how and when the man died.

Advertisement

Brazilian media reports said the woman claimed to be the 68-year-old man’s niece and sought to take out a loan of 17,000 reais (about $3,250) in his name.

Advertisement