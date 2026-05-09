Women Achievers To Be Honoured At Nari Shakti Awards 2026 With UN Women Support

Hyderabad: The Nari Shakti Awards 2026 have been officially announced as part of the ‘Bharat Ke Anmol’ initiative, with an effort to recognise women excelling across diverse fields. The initiative has secured strategic backing aligned with the UN Women Empowerment Principles, reinforcing its commitment to promoting women’s leadership, equality and inclusive development. According to the organisers, the awards are intended to create a national platform that acknowledges both established and emerging women achievers for their excellence, innovation and measurable social impact.

The organisers of the event, which is organised in partnership with the Goadh Foundation, confirmed that the awards ceremony will take place in the first week of June 2026 in Hyderabad.

As per information, the nominations and self-nominations are now open to women across India, with applications accepted through the organisers’ official website. The eligible sectors include business and entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, social work, arts and culture, beauty and wellness, journalism and media, as well as public life.

A multi-stage selection process has been put in place to ensure transparency and merit-based recognition. All entries will first undergo screening, followed by assessment by a designated committee. Shortlisted candidates will then be evaluated before the final awardees are chosen.

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In a distinctive feature of the programme, each recipient will be showcased through a professionally produced short profile video during the ceremony, showcasing their personal journey, achievements and contribution to society.

The awards ceremony is expected to draw eminent personalities, professionals and representatives from various sectors, positioning it as a big national forum for celebrating women-led excellence. The organisers stated that the event is expected to bring together inspiring voices from across the country while reinforcing the vision of empowerment, inclusion and equal opportunity.

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The ‘Bharat Ke Anmol’ initiative was founded by Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, a social visionary known for championing grassroots excellence and nation-building. Following in the footsteps of his father, a freedom fighter devoted to public service, Dr Nizamuddin has focused his work on education, equality and the empowerment of marginalised communities and over the years, his efforts have centred on uplifting vulnerable groups, encouraging youth participation and advancing women-led development.