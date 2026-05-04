Yash Ahlawat Extends Warm Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP’s Victory in West Bengal and Assam

Yash Ahlawat has conveyed his warm wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in West Bengal and Assam.

Recognizing the importance of this achievement, Yash Ahlawat appreciated the leadership, vision, and dedication that contributed to this success. He noted that the victory stands as a testament to the growing support and faith of the people in the party’s mission and governance.

Expressing hope for continued growth and development, Yash Ahlawat stated that this milestone will further strengthen the path toward progress in both regions. He extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued leadership and success in the times ahead.

The mood at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi turned festive as party workers celebrated the outcomes in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. Leaders described the verdict as a clear public vote for development, nationalism and governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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PM Narendra Modi on Monday hailed as the BJP’s “spectacular performance” in the West Bengal Assembly polls, stating that the mandate reflected the triumph of people’s power and the party’s politics of good governance. He said the 2026 elections in the state would be remembered for years to come.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister noted that the BJP’s record victory in West Bengal had been built on the work of generations of party karyakartas. He pledged that his party would form a government committed to providing opportunity and dignity to every section of society.

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“The Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal. The 2026 Assembly elections will be remembered forever. People’s power has prevailed and the BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to every person of West Bengal….The people have given the BJP a spectacular mandate, and I assure them that our party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal,” PM Modi wrote.

He paid tribute to BJP workers, saying the result would not have been possible without their struggles over decades. “For years, they have worked on the ground, overcome every kind of adversity and taken our development agenda to the people. They are the strength of our party,” he added.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters later in the day, as results and trends pointed to a sweeping win for the BJP in West Bengal and NDA victories in Assam and Puducherry, the Prime Minister said the outcome reaffirmed faith in the “politics of performance”.

“Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of effort turn into success, the happiness visible on people’s faces is the same happiness I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country…..As a karyakarta myself, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust — trust in India’s democracy, trust in the politics of performance, trust in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and lauded BJP workers for what he called their extraordinary effort. “Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again worked wonders. They have made the lotus bloom,” he said. He added that these were the first Assembly elections under party president Nitin Nabin, and credited his guidance during the campaign as invaluable to the outcome.

The Prime Minister noted that by-election results announced on the same day were equally encouraging. “In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura, our candidates received the people’s blessings and won. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also secured a landslide victory,” he said.