Yash Ahlawat Extends Warm Wishes to Amit Shah on BJP’s Victory in West Bengal and Assam

Yash Ahlawat has extended his heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in West Bengal and Assam.

Acknowledging the significance of this political milestone, Yash Ahlawat praised the leadership and strategic vision demonstrated throughout the campaign. He highlighted that such a victory reflects the trust and confidence of the people in the party’s governance and direction.

Yash Ahlawat expressed optimism about the future, stating that this win marks the beginning of new opportunities for development and progress in both states. He also conveyed his best wishes to Amit Shah for continued success in his leadership journey and future endeavors.

Meanwhile, after TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly election against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday commended the voters of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, saying their verdict delivered a firm message against what he described as an “anarchic ruler”.

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In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Hats off to the people of Bhabanipur. Their mandate has made it clear what fate awaits an anarchic ruler.” The post, shared via his official handle, came shortly after the ECI results showed BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari securing a win in two of the state’s most closely watched seats, Bhabanipur and Nandigram.

According to data from the Election Commission of India after the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata by a margin of 15,105 votes. At the same time, he was also declared the winner in Nandigram. The ECI figures at the end of the 19th and final round showed Adhikari polling 1,27,301 votes.

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The election also saw record participation, with West Bengal registering its highest-ever turnout since Independence, with 91.66 percent polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. The phase-I had seen 93.19 percent turnout, taking the combined figure across both phases to 92.47 percent.