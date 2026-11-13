Zephyrus 2026 Is Back: St Xavier's Flagship Management Fest Returns This November

Mumbai: St. Xavier's College in Mumbai is getting ready to welcome back Zephyrus, the flagship inter-collegiate management festival organised by the Bachelor of Management Studies department, this November. The festival looks to intrigue ambitious minds with the dynamic worlds of management, finance and corporate strategy. It promises a high-energy meeting ground where classroom learning collides with real corporate challenges.

Ever since the debut in 2013, Zephyrus has celebrated the resilient spirit of entrepreneurship and the ability of young professionals to overcome modern corporate obstacles and welcome new economic frameworks and ideas. Derived from the Greek god of the west wind, the name Zephyrus symbolises growth, fresh beginnings and limitless possibilities.

Festival Built For Future Leaders

Such events invite students from all over Mumbai to test their skills in strategic thinking, creative problem-solving and financial management. The simple idea is to give young minds a live stage to think fast, decide smartly, and lead confidently.

Apart from intense competitions, Zephyrus provides a prominent platform for academic research as ‘The Research Conference’. Aspiring scholars and researchers are invited to submit original research papers to be presented before an expert evaluation panel. The segment offers students an invaluable chance to gain professional feedback and win prestigious prizes.

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The corporate learning experience is further elevated by the festival's speaker conventions. Zephyrus has a rich legacy of hosting highly celebrated business leaders, investment professionals and mainstream media icons.

Over recent editions, the festival has welcomed acclaimed actor Vicky Kaushal, actress Rani Mukherjee, filmmaker Laxman Utekar, and leading investment professionals such as Tushar Gandhi, Nitisha Bansal and Romit Mehta.

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