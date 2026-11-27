From a versatile 139cm (55) television to an immersive 190cm (75) big-screen experience, discover which TV size is right for your living room, viewing habits and budget.

Entertainment at home has evolved significantly. Whether it is watching the latest blockbuster, catching up on your favourite OTT series, enjoying a thrilling cricket match or spending a relaxed evening with family, the television remains at the heart of the living room experience.

Today's viewers want more than just a screen. They expect vibrant visuals, immersive entertainment, seamless smart features and an experience that makes every moment more enjoyable. With larger televisions becoming increasingly popular, bringing the cinematic experience home has never been more appealing.

The 139cm (55), 165cm (65) and 190cm(75) television categories offer something for different homes and viewing preferences. While a 139cm (55) TV is ideal for compact spaces, a 165cm (65) model offers an excellent balance of screen size and versatility. A 190cm(75) television, meanwhile, can transform a spacious living room into a personal entertainment destination.

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So, whether you are considering a 139cm (55), 165cm (65), or 190cm (75) television, here is what you should know before choosing the right screen for your home.

139cm (55) vs 165cm (65) vs 190cm (75) TVs: Which Size Is Right for You?

Before choosing your next television, consider the available space and how far you typically sit from the screen.

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A 139cm (55) TV, measuring approximately 139.7 cm diagonally, is well suited to bedrooms and compact living rooms, with a suggested viewing distance of 1.7–2.3 metres. A 165cm (65) television measures around 165.1 cm and works particularly well in medium-to-large living rooms, with a suggested viewing distance of 2–2.7 metres. For larger living rooms and dedicated home-theatre setups, a 190cm (75) television measures approximately 190.5 cm and works best at a viewing distance of 2.3–3.1 metres.

Which TV Size Offers the Best Value for Money?

A larger television naturally comes with a higher price tag, but the additional screen space can make a significant difference to your entertainment experience.

139cm (55) TV: A Smart Choice for Everyday Entertainment

If you want a generously sized television without stretching your budget, a 139cm (55) model makes an excellent choice. Its versatile screen size works particularly well in bedrooms and compact living rooms, giving you plenty of room to enjoy films, sports and streaming content.

It is also a practical option if you want to invest in a complete entertainment setup. The savings could go towards a compatible soundbar or other home entertainment accessories.

165cm (65) TV: The Perfect All-Rounder

For those looking to make a noticeable upgrade, a 165cm (65) television offers an exciting step up in screen real estate. The larger display makes films more cinematic, sporting action more engaging and everyday streaming more immersive.

It is particularly suited to medium and large living rooms, where the screen can become the centrepiece of family entertainment without requiring a dedicated home theatre. If your budget and available space allow for the upgrade, it is a compelling choice for most modern Indian homes.

190cm (75) TV: Bring the Theatre Experience Home

A 190cm (75) television is designed for those who want their entertainment to make a statement. Its expansive display creates a more immersive experience, particularly when watching blockbuster films, live sporting events and visually rich streaming content.

It is an excellent fit for spacious living rooms and dedicated entertainment areas. If you have the required viewing distance, a 190cm (75) television can transform an ordinary movie night into a more cinematic experience.

Ultimately, the 139cm (55) television is a sensible and budget-friendly choice, the 165cm (65) model offers an excellent balance, and the 190cm (75) screen delivers the most expansive viewing experience.

When Should You Buy? Make the Most of Festive Offers

Choosing the right time to purchase can make your television upgrade even more rewarding. In India, shopping occasions such as Dussehra, Diwali, Republic Day and Independence Day often bring attractive television deals and promotional offers.

Before making your purchase, compare prices across the brand's official website and authorised retail platforms. Look out for exchange offers that can reduce the effective purchase price, as well as no-cost EMI options that make upgrading to a larger screen more accessible.

Also check whether installation and wall mounting are included and confirm delivery timelines. Larger televisions require careful handling, so a smooth delivery and professional installation experience are just as important as the discount.

What Actually Changes When You Go Bigger?

Screen size is only one part of the television-buying experience. Picture quality, display technology, refresh rate, processing capabilities and smart features all contribute to how enjoyable your new television will be.

A higher refresh rate, such as 120Hz, can make fast-moving sports and gaming content appear smoother. Viewing angles determine how well the picture holds up when watched from different positions, while AI and 4K upscaling can improve the appearance of lower-resolution content.

The smart TV platform also deserves attention. Features offered by platforms such as LG webOS influence app availability, navigation and everyday usability. Similarly, HDR formats such as HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision can enhance contrast, colours and detail in supported content.

It is important to remember that a larger screen does not automatically guarantee better picture quality. Display technology, brightness, contrast and image processing all play an important role.

Don't Forget the Sound

A stunning picture deserves equally impressive sound. While modern televisions offer built-in speakers for everyday entertainment, a compatible soundbar can take your home viewing experience to another level.

If you enjoy action-packed films, concerts or live sporting events, a soundbar can deliver clearer dialogue, richer audio and greater depth. Look for features such as Dolby Atmos support and HDMI eARC, while ensuring compatibility between your television and sound system.

A well-matched soundbar can turn your living room into a more complete entertainment space, complementing the larger screen with immersive audio.

Reliability, Lifespan and Warranty: What Should You Check?

A television is a long-term addition to your home, making reliability and after-sales support important considerations.

Before making a purchase, look at the brand's service network, warranty coverage and availability of support in your location. Check whether the warranty covers the display panel, components and labour, and whether an extended warranty makes sense for your chosen model.

The lifespan of a television depends on usage patterns, operating conditions, product quality and maintenance. Keeping your television well ventilated, avoiding excessive heat and following the manufacturer's care instructions can help maintain its performance.

Which LG TVs Should You Consider?

If you are planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, LG offers options across different screen sizes to suit varying room layouts and viewing preferences. Here are three models worth considering.

139cm (55): LG 55NU880BPLA

For compact and medium-sized living rooms, the LG 55NU880BPLA offers a practical combination of a generous 4K display and smart entertainment features.

Its specifications include 4K UHD resolution, a native 60Hz refresh rate, the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, HDR10 and HLG support, 4K Super Upscaling and webOS 26.

165cm (65): LG 65NU880BPLA

The LG 65NU880BPLA features 4K UHD resolution, a native 60Hz refresh rate, the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, HDR10 and HLG support, 4K Super Upscaling and webOS 26.

It is a versatile option for buyers who want a larger display with smart entertainment features for family viewing, films and live sports.

190cm (75): LG 75NU870BPLA

For buyers looking to create a dedicated big-screen experience, the LG 75NU870BPLA offers 4K UHD resolution, a native 60Hz refresh rate, the α7 Processor Gen9, HDR10 and HLG support, 4K Super Upscaling and webOS 26.

Its large display is well suited to cinematic entertainment, sporting events and family viewing.

The best television is not necessarily the one with the longest feature list. It is the one that offers the right combination of picture quality, sound, smart features, service support and price for your home.

So, Which TV Size Should You Bring Home?

Choosing the right television can make a remarkable difference to how you enjoy entertainment at home. The ideal screen should complement your living space, match your viewing habits and deliver the features you value most.

Choose a 139cm (55) television if you have a compact room, a shorter viewing distance or want to keep your budget under control. Go for a 165 cm (65) model if you have a medium-to-large living room and want a noticeable upgrade in your viewing experience. For many Indian households, this is the sweet spot. If you have a spacious living room and sufficient viewing distance, a 190cm (75) television can deliver a truly cinematic experience at home.

Before placing your order, measure the available wall or TV unit space, check the distance between your sofa and the screen, and compare the specifications of the models on your shortlist.