25 Years Of Arindam Chaudhuri’s 'Count Your Chickens Before They Hatch'

Twenty-five years ago, on 30th of August 2001, Count Your Chickens Before They Hatch was released. It did something very few Indian management books had done before — it went door to door, reader to reader, and became a mainstream Indian bestseller. The first Indian book on management to be so.

But its real significance was not the sales.

It was that an Indian management book dared to say that management theories do not have to be imported from the West.

CYCBTH brought distinctly India-centric ideas into management thinking — under the aegis of Theory ‘i’ Management — and for the first time took lessons from Indian culture and the Gita into corporate leadership conversations and boardrooms in a mainstream and forceful manner.

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It was a book about creating your own destiny rather than waiting for things to happen. The book launched back then with two former PMs — I. K. Gujral and H. D. Deve Gowda — and one in the waiting, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Celebrities from Sridevi, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Shekhar Suman to Celina Jaitley, and corporate honchos & intellectuals from Adi Godrej, Pankaj Munjal, Harsh Neotia, T. N. Seshan, Vasant Sathe, Anil Dharker, Bibek Debroy to Alyque Padamsee were raving about it. It became a staple for all B-school students, and institutes like IMT Ghaziabad bought it in bulk for all their students for years to come.

“Today, twenty-five years later, the world has changed again,” elaborates Arindam Chaudhuri. “AI. The collapse of old career certainties. The questioning of religion, capitalism, work and success itself. And that’s where my 2019 book, Beyond God & Capitalism, is what I suggest to the fiery next generations that are already taking India by storm — the Gen Z and Gen Alpha. BGC incorporates all the key theories from my past books CYCBTH, The Great Indian Dream and Discover the Diamond in You.”

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BEYOND GOD & CAPITALISM — The Inevitable New World Order was launched in India by the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee and, before that, in London by Dr. Richard Dawkins, the world’s greatest voice of science and rationale, as the official sequel to CYCBTH on the eve of the 20th anniversary of CYCBTH.

Arindam Chaudhuri wrote it as a rational roadmap for the next generation — particularly for the young people who will have to live, work and succeed in a world fundamentally different from the one we inherited.

It asked some uncomfortable questions:

Why did man create God & Religion?

Why is capitalism inhuman?

How would a world be without God & Capitalism?

What does success mean when technology changes the meaning of work?

And how do we build a happier, more rational and more humane world?

It was his attempt to take the conversation beyond inherited beliefs and inherited economic systems — scientifically, intelligently and rationally.

The book is now available as a free download from his website.

If CYCBTH was the book that told an earlier generation to create its own success, BEYOND GOD & CAPITALISM is the book asking the next generation to rethink the world itself.

It is for Gen X to Gen Alpha. And to everyone who refuses to accept that the future must simply inherit the assumptions of the past.

DOWNLOAD ITS FREE PDF FROM https://www.abillionleaders.com/beyond-god-capitalism.html

READ IT. QUESTION IT. ARGUE WITH IT.

But above all —