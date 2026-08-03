40,000 Trees To Anchor Dharavi's Green Transformation And A 3.3-Km Mithi River Public Riverfront

Mumbai, August 03, 2026: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) will place the rejuvenation of the Mithi River at the centre of a new green-blue network designed to improve the environment and create healthier public spaces across one of Mumbai’s most densely-populated neighbourhoods.

The redevelopment masterplan brings together a restored riverfront, parks, tree-lined corridors and open spaces to create a continuous natural network across Dharavi. The aim is to improve air quality, reduce surface temperatures, strengthen biodiversity and give residents better access to green public spaces.

As part of this vision, around 40,000 trees will be rejuvenated in phases within Dharavi. In addition, nearly two lakh compensatory trees will be planted across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

A new public riverfront

A key feature of Dharavi’s redevelopment is the creation of a 3.3-km public promenade along the rejuvenated Mithi River, stretching from the Matunga culvert to the Mithi riverfront. The promenade will be open to all Mumbaikars and will include viewing decks, cafes and cultural spaces while protecting and enhancing the river’s ecological character.

“The riverfront will be lined with native trees and pollution-absorbing vegetation. Permeable paving and bioswales have also been planned to improve stormwater management, increase groundwater recharge and support the long-term health of the river ecosystem,” an ANDPL official said.

The riverfront will connect seamlessly with the project’s wider network of green spaces, including the 15-metre-wide Green Spine for pedestrians and cyclists, a large Central Park and several neighbourhood parks spread across Dharavi. “These green spaces have been planned as one connected network. Together with the rejuvenated Mithi River, they will improve air circulation, reduce the urban heat island effect and create cleaner, healthier and more accessible public spaces for residents,” the official said.

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Five Times More Trees

Officials informed the Tree Authority that around 40,000 trees will be rejuvenated and planted within Dharavi in phases, nearly five times the number that is proposed to be cut for redevelopment works in Dharavi. Compensatory plantation will be carried out in Palghar tehsil. “We have already planted 30,000 trees at Chahade village in Palghar as sufficient land was not available within BMC limits,” the official said. The project aims to plant nearly 75,000 trees during this monsoon.

Environmental consultancy Terracon has been appointed to carry out the plantation and maintain the trees for five years. The agency will oversee scientific planting, irrigation, protection and maintenance to improve survival rates. It will also submit mandatory survival reports every six months under the afforestation programme. The entire cost of plantation and maintenance will be borne by Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL). According to ANDPL, the combined effect of the rejuvenated Mithi River, the extensive tree plantation and the interconnected network of parks and green corridors will help improve the local environment and make green public spaces an integral part of Dharavi’s transformation.

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