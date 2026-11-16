5 Brokers For Advanced Charting And Beginner-Friendly Trading In India

A cluttered chart screen can turn an uncomplicated trade into a confusing one. For a beginner especially, how a platform displays that information often matters as much as the trade itself. Certain trading platforms have advanced trading charts, whereas others are oriented towards simplicity for beginners. This blog will compare the top 5 brokers offering advanced charting and easy-to-use trading applications to help you select the best broker to trade with.

Why Do Charting Tools And Interfaces Matter?

Beginners need a user-friendly interface to learn how to manage watchlists, place trades, and track portfolios. However, once they finish their beginner phase and become active traders, they will need a platform that offers advanced charting tools.

Therefore, the best brokers are those that help traders smoothly transition from a beginner to an active trader without any hassle. Let’s take a look at some of the top brokers.

1. Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo offers chart-first trading with low brokerage. Its Trade From Charts feature lets traders buy, sell, modify, cancel and square off orders directly on the chart. Traders can also drag an order line to modify it, set take-profit and stop-loss levels visually, and switch on Scalper Mode for one-click execution.

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The same screen shows the watchlist, positions, orders and option chain, so beginners do not need to jump between tabs. On the mobile app, searching an index brings up the nearest Call and Put strikes on the chart itself. Kotak Neo also offers integration with TradingView.

In addition, it provides an affordable pricing structure. Its Trade Free Plan offers a brokerage of ₹10 or 0.05% per intraday order (whichever is lower) and ₹10 per F&O order, half the flat ₹20 that Zerodha, Angel One and Groww charge on F&O, and a meaningfully lower cap than Upstox too, and investors under 30 pay ₹0 delivery brokerage on Trade Free Youth. Trade Free Pro offers MTF at 9.69% per annum with up to 4x leverage for margin, the lowest headline MTF rate among the five brokers compared here.

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2. Zerodha

On Zerodha's Kite platform, traders can choose between TradingView and ChartIQ charts, with over 100 indicators, 15+ chart types and 30+ drawing tools. Kite web can show up to eight TradingView charts at once.

Traders can place orders at specific price levels, drag pending orders to modify them and reverse positions without leaving the chart. Beginners also get free technical analysis lessons on Zerodha Varsity.

Delivery trades carry no brokerage; intraday and futures orders cost ₹20 or 0.03% (whichever is lower), and options cost a flat ₹20 brokerage. Zerodha also offers MTF leverage of up to 5x on 1,500+ stocks at an interest rate of 0.04% per day.

3. Upstox

Upstox offers a dedicated Upstox x TradingView desktop platform, free for all account holders. It includes 104 indicators, 80+ drawing tools and up to eight charts on a single screen. Traders can place, modify, cancel and track orders directly from charts and even trade from a market-depth price ladder.

Its TradingView option chain shows up to 30 strikes with Option Greeks, and traders can trade contracts directly from it. Equity delivery brokerage is capped at ₹20 per order, while intraday cost is ₹20 or 0.01% and futures cost is ₹20 or 0.05%, whichever is lower. Upstox MTF funds up to 80% of the trade value, or up to 5x, at ₹20 per day for every ₹40,000 borrowed in the Standard plan.

4. Angel One

All charts on the Angel One app are powered by TradingView, and the integration is free to use. It brings advanced indicators, multi-chart layouts and direct trading from charts, with open orders and positions shown on the chart. Clients can also link their account to TradingView's own platform for extra features such as alerts and a strategy tester.

Pricing is competitive for beginners. After a first 30-day offer of zero brokerage (up to ₹500), delivery and intraday orders cost ₹20, or 0.1%, whichever is lower, with a ₹5 minimum. F&O orders cost a flat ₹20. Angel One offers 4x leveraged positions at 0% interest on MTF investments up to ₹1 lakh for the first 30 days, then 0.041% per day.

5. Groww

Groww is a popular option among beginners. Launched in 2025, Groww Charts is a natively developed, mobile-first charting engine, which was rolled out first on Android. It lets traders place orders, set stop-loss and target levels and switch instruments without leaving the chart. It also offers a quick technical snapshot, including RSI, MACD, moving averages and pivots, so beginners can read momentum at a glance.

On Groww, equity brokerage is ₹20 or 0.1% per order, whichever is lower (minimum ₹5), and F&O orders cost ₹20. Groww's MTF offers 4x leverage and carries 0.041% per day or 14.95% annual interest and a 0.1% brokerage per order.

Charting And Trading Comparison Across Brokers

Here is how the five trading apps compare based on their charting and trading costs:

Broker Charting Standout Feature Intraday Brokerage MTF Leverage MTF Interest Kotak Neo In-app charts with TradingView integration Scalper Mode, option chain on chart screen ₹10 or 0.05% Up to 4x 9.69% p.a. (Trade Free Pro) Zerodha TradingView and ChartIQ 100+ indicators, up to 8 charts ₹20 or 0.03% Up to 5x 0.04% per day Upstox TradingView desktop platform 104 indicators, market-depth trading ₹20 or 0.1% Up to 5x ₹20/day per ₹40,000 Angel One TradingView-powered app charts Link to TradingView's own platform ₹20 or 0.1% (min ₹5) 4x 0.041% per day Groww Native Groww Charts Stop-loss and target set on chart ₹20 or 0.1% (min ₹5) 4x 0.041% per day or 14.95% p.a.

Conclusion

The right trading platform depends on what you value most, whether it is an easy-to-use interface as a beginner or advanced charting and faster execution as you become more active. The five brokers compared above offer different combinations of charting tools, trading features, brokerage and MTF pricing.