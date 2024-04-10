7 in One Utsav: A Testament to Spirituality and Compassion in Mumbai | Image: 7 in One Utsav

In the gracious presence of Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, the ‘7 in One Utsav’ showcased an evening of soulful sadhana, musical symphony, and compassionate initiatives at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre.

Mumbai witnessed an unparalleled spiritual event, ‘7 in One Utsav – The Steps of Success,’ on April 7th at the prestigious Jio World Centre in the gracious presence of the revered spiritual leader, Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb.

The event honoured Param Saumyaji Mahasatiji’s historic tapasya of 1008 ayambils and featured a powerful mantra sadhana of Uvasaggaharam Stotra, led by Param Gurudev.

Director of Reliance Industries Ltd., Anant Ambani, sent across his humble gratitude and heartfelt ahobhaav towards Param Gurudev, “The inspiration that you give that may no living being get hurt, may no living being be harmed; if every Indian starts thinking in this manner, our nation will witness unprecedented success! I feel truly blessed that you have graced our Jio World Centre today.”

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation towards Anant Ambani’s compassion, Param Gurudev said, “For Anant ji, the love that he has for animals is so deep, that animals are his life. I have myself seen the way diseased, injured, disabled animals are served and cared for at Vantara in Jamnagar, and the extent of his compassion is unmatched.”

Attendees were immersed in soulful performances by renowned artists Kailash Kher, Parthiv Gohil, and Geetaben Rabari. The stirring musical drama, ‘Main Bezubaan Hu, Bejaan Nahi,’ that gave a strong message of vegetarianism. The evening witnessed the launch of an expansive ‘Param Animal Hospital’ dedicated to treat and heal diseased, injured and disabled animals.

For those who missed attending in person, you can now watch the entire event on Parasdham YouTube channel and Parasdham Facebook page.

About Param Gurudev

Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, the founder of Parasdham, is celebrated for his humanitarian efforts and spiritual leadership. His teachings and initiatives have inspired positive change globally, imparting messages of peace, compassion, and spiritual awakening.