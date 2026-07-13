'70% Of Top Jobs Are Never Posted': Army Officer Builds Nine AI Agents To Take Senior Professionals Where Job Boards Can't

Twenty years of experience. Five to six hundred applications. One interview.

That is the arithmetic Robin lived with for two and a half years.

He had built teams from nothing. He had fixed profit-and-loss statements nobody else would touch. He held the kind of senior-management title that once opened doors just by sitting on a résumé. He assumed, reasonably, that someone somewhere was keeping score.

No one was. The phone did not ring.

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"Out of five hundred or six hundred applications, I received one interview, probably one or two, max," says Robin, who today holds a Director of Delivery role.

He is not an outlier. He is the pattern. And one man, a serving officer in the Indian Army, has built an entire company around breaking it.

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'The Better Strategy Wins The Room'

Major Richik, Founder and CEO of NxtJob.ai and the builder of an earlier recruitment-tech venture called HyreSnap, does not soften his diagnosis.

"The market doesn't reward the most capable person in the room. It rewards the one with the better strategy," he says.

His argument: for experienced professionals, the job search is a second job in itself, stacked on top of the role you already have, or the one you have just lost. Treat it like a hobby, a few tired clicks after dinner, and the market treats you exactly the same way. It ignores you. Quietly. Completely.

Robin learned this the hard way. Before NxtJob.ai, he had already paid two other programmes that told him to tweak his résumé and wait. Neither worked. He nearly refused to trust a third.

"I did not have any strategy. I don't know how to approach the job market, I simply went ahead and applied. After getting into the job search properly, my complete perception changed," he says.

What changed his outcome, the company says, is a four-step method run by nine AI agents working alongside human consultants. Here is what it looks like.

A Machine Reads You Before Any Human Does

Step one is a truth most candidates never confront: your résumé's first reader is not a person. It is software.

An applicant tracking system, the ATS, screens you in seconds, on formatting and keywords, before any recruiter ever sees your name.

Devjit found out at 54. Seven months out of work, heartbroken and exhausted by his own account, he had spent those months firing résumés into portals and inboxes that he suspects never reached a human being. His ability was never the problem, Major Richik contends. His document was written for a person, and a person was not reading it.

The Fake Résumé Trap

Then there is the opposite mistake. Srinivasan tried the modern shortcut: he fed his résumé to ChatGPT and told it to "optimize" against a job description.

It worked. In the worst possible way.

"It will throw something on me and interviews will be scheduled. But I would not be able to live up to the interviewer's expectations, because it's all fake. It was embarrassing, to say the least," Srinivasan says.

The padded résumé got him into the room. He did not survive five minutes inside it.

Major Richik's fix: stop editing one file and calling it a strategy. Build a single exhaustive "master résumé" that captures every project, every number, every achievement, then tailor a fresh version for every specific role. On NxtJob.ai's platform, two AI agents split that job. Navigator maps the career into the master document. Tailor generates a customised pitch for each opening.

The Job Market You Cannot See

Now the claim that unsettles clients most, one widely cited in career-coaching circles. By many estimates, as much as 70 percent of desirable roles are never publicly posted at all.

Not on LinkedIn. Not on a job board. Nowhere a routine search would reach.

If that is true even approximately, the crowds are fighting over a fraction of the real market.

Why would companies hide the rest? Major Richik's answer is brutally practical. The moment a senior role goes up, thousands of applicants, some armed with automated bots, flood the listing. Filtering them, even with an ATS, costs weeks of human effort. So many of those roles are never advertised at all. They are filled through people: a department head, a referral, a phone call between two professionals who trust each other.

"While you're refreshing job boards at midnight, the role you wanted was filled by someone who never applied. They simply got introduced," Major Richik says.

For the roles that do exist somewhere findable, a third agent, Hunter, digs past the obvious job boards into company career pages, Boolean searches and freshly posted listings, including the many disguises a single job wears. "Nobody calls your job by the same name twice," the Major notes. A product manager might be listed as a product owner, a platform lead or a growth lead.

Stop Applying. Start Proposing.

The rest of the market, the part filled through people, is opened by networking. And Major Richik is scathing about how most professionals do it: fifty connection requests and a note that reads "Hi, can you refer me?"

Real networking, he argues, means finding the two or three people who actually sit inside your target company and building a relationship genuine enough that they would attach their own name to yours. Even the conversations that go nowhere today become the seeds of tomorrow's referrals, someone changes companies, someone gets a budget, someone remembers you.

A fourth agent, Networker, identifies the right contacts and follows up "the way a careful professional does, not a desperate one." The higher skill, the Major says, is making the recipient feel you are doing them the favour by reaching out, a framework the company calls the WIN Method: a Well-researched problem, an Insightful solution, and a Narrative that ties the two together.

Because beyond a decade of experience, he insists, interviews stop being interviews. They become meetings, two professionals deciding whether to work together. You would never walk into a client meeting without researching the client's problem. So why walk into the most important deal of your career with any less preparation?

A fifth agent, Pitcher, researches the specific problems a target company is facing and packages a problem-solution narrative you send straight to the decision-maker who owns it. Not a recruiter. Not an inbox buried under applications.

"It turns 'please consider me' into 'here's what I'd already started fixing on day one.' You're not sending applications anymore. You're sending proposals," Major Richik says.

The Room, And The Offer

Getting through the door is half the battle. What you sound like inside is the other half, calm confidence, or the faint smell of desperation.

A sixth agent, Interviewer, runs structured mock interviews with feedback and STAR-based storytelling, rehearsed until composure stops being a performance and becomes instinct.

Robin went through that material "ten to fifteen times," he says. Then he walked into a final round for a Technical Program Delivery Manager role, and walked out offered the more senior Director of Delivery position instead.

Srinivasan, who had lost offers at PwC and elsewhere before joining, points to the same turning point. "That is when I understood it is the face-to-face practice which was missing. That was the game-changer," he says.

And then the stage professionals fumble most: the offer. Do not celebrate. Do not sign immediately. Acceptance runs both ways, Major Richik insists. He claims recruiters routinely hold 30 to 40 percent more budget than their opening number, and cites an estimate that a professional can forgo close to ₹8-10 crore over a lifetime by never learning to negotiate. A seventh agent, Negotiator, benchmarks what the role is actually worth and rehearses your counter-offer before you need it. The company states these figures are its own estimates.

Why A Serving Soldier Built This

Major Richik is candid: this venture is personal. He did not build NxtJob.ai because résumés interest him. He built it because he watched capable people lose, first to a filter, then to silence, then to a process he believes was never designed to recognise them. He frames the mission in the language of his Army training: an ethos of helping the deserving who stand to lose from the system.

Nine AI agents in total work alongside the company's human consultants, more than can be covered here, and the Major points prospective clients to a two-day weekend bootcamp where he walks through the full method used with clients like Robin, Srinivasan and Devjit.

His closing shot is aimed straight at the senior professional who believes a track record still speaks for itself.

You did not reach this level by being unprepared. You got here with a strategy, every single time.