76%Young Talent: Hindustan Zinc’s Next-Generation Engineers Are Reimagining India’s Zinc Story

Udaipur: As India celebrates Engineers’ Day, Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and one of the world’s top ten silver producers, is spotlighting the growing role of young engineering talent in shaping the future of one of the country’s most critical industries. With 57.8% of Hindustan Zinc’s executive workforce comprising employees from engineering backgrounds, 76% of its young professionals coming from core engineering disciplines, and nearly 10% of the company’s leaders under the age of 35, a new generation of engineers is bringing together technical expertise, digital capabilities and innovation to transform mining and metals operations.

Across Hindustan Zinc’s technology-led operations, young engineers are increasingly working at the intersection of core engineering and emerging technologies. From remote blasting and tele-remote equipment handling to real-time monitoring systems, operational intelligence platforms, automated processes and digital control rooms, engineers are contributing to safer, smarter and more efficient ways of working across the company’s mines and smelters.

At Hindustan Zinc, this transformation is supported by a strong engineering talent base. Of the company’s total executive workforce of 2,685 employees, 1,551 are from engineering backgrounds, with women executives representing 20.5% across diverse disciplines including mining, metallurgy, mechanical, electrical and environmental engineering. The company also continues to strengthen its young talent pipeline, with 335 campus hires in FY26, bringing fresh technical perspectives into an industry undergoing rapid technological and operational change.

Mr. Amarendu Prakash, CEO & Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc, said, “The engineer of today is entering an industry that is fundamentally changing. At Hindustan Zinc, we are seeing a new generation of engineers bring this mindset to the workplace and challenge conventional ways of solving complex problems. Our responsibility is to create an environment where their curiosity, technical capability and ambition can translate into innovations that strengthen the future of mining and metals.”

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With over 62% of its workforce under the age of 35 and a 26.3% gender diversity ratio, Hindustan Zinc is building a workplace where young talent is empowered with meaningful responsibilities, rich job content and the freedom to innovate. With rapid digitalisation and automation transforming industrial operations, the company is fostering a startup culture within a large-scale manufacturing environment, enabling employees to bring fresh ideas, agility and ownership to the shopfloor, mines and business functions alike.

Beyond its executive engineering talent, Hindustan Zinc’s engineering ecosystem is strengthened by more than 423 non-executives who are directly and indirectly involved in critical engineering processes across its mines and smelters. Working closely with heavy machinery, complex equipment and high-intensity industrial operations, they form an essential part of the company’s operational backbone.

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The employee-first approach is also reflected in the company’s commitment to creating career-enhancing and equal opportunities for its people at every stage of life. From enabling women employees to take up roles across shifts and critical operations, to offering flexible work hours, spouse hiring, year-long sabbaticals for childcare, and leave policies that prioritise mental and physical well-being, Hindustan Zinc continues to strengthen a workplace where employees can grow both personally and professionally. The company also encourages talent mobility, giving employees the opportunity to explore roles across business functions based on their interests, aptitude and aspirations.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 35 countries and holds a market share of about 74% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the third consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also became the first Indian company to join the prestigious International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) in 2025. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia’s first low carbon ‘green’ zinc brand, produced using renewable energy. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 3.32 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. The company is also transforming the lives of 2.6 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives. As an energy transition metals company, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in the journey of sourcing critical metals essential for a sustainable future.