89% Students Prioritise Skills Over Degrees, Reveals ATLAS SkillTech University Survey

As higher education institutions adapt to changing industry requirements, technological advancements and new expectations of graduate employability, one perspective is becoming increasingly important in academic decision-making: that of students themselves. Universities have traditionally relied on academic expertise, institutional frameworks and industry consultation to determine curriculum priorities. Yet understanding what students value in their education, how they prefer to learn and what they expect from their university experience can offer equally important insights into improving educational outcomes.

Recognising the importance of student participation in shaping the academic experience, ATLAS SkillTech University conducted a survey of 2,108 students across its four schools of design, business, technology and law. The study examined students' career aspirations, learning preferences, expectations of industry engagement and entrepreneurial ambitions. Beyond identifying emerging priorities, the survey sought to understand the relative importance students assign to different aspects of higher education, providing an opportunity to evaluate how institutional practices align with learner expectations.

Skills Over Degrees

Among the most significant findings was the distinction students made between academic qualifications and career readiness. While 88% identified skills as important for their future careers, 79% prioritised industry networks and 61% selected a portfolio of work. In comparison, only 27% selected degrees and grades.

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The contrast signals a changing expectation from higher education. Students are increasingly looking beyond academic qualifications, placing greater value on what they can demonstrate, the problems they can solve and the professional connections they build. Rather than indicating a declining relevance of degrees, the findings suggest that students increasingly expect universities to deliver outcomes that extend beyond academic certification.

Industry-led Learning

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The preference for industry-led learning was equally evident in students' academic expectations. While 66% selected live industry projects and 65% prioritised internships as effective learning experiences, only 47% chose classroom learning. Students also expressed a clear preference for early industry engagement, with 44% seeking exposure from their first year and nearly 87% wanting it by their second year. Only 1.6% preferred waiting until the fourth year.

These findings point towards a growing demand for experiential learning as an integral part of undergraduate education. While classroom teaching remains essential for building academic foundations, students increasingly want opportunities to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world challenges. For universities, this calls for a stronger integration of industry experiences throughout the academic journey, rather than limiting practical exposure to the final years of a degree.

AI-Native Education

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and professional practices, its integration into higher education has become increasingly important. The survey revealed that 92% of students identified live industry projects and masterclasses as important avenues for learning AI, highlighting the growing emphasis on industry-connected learning experiences.

The findings highlight the importance of combining conceptual understanding with practical application. As AI becomes integral to different disciplines, universities must look beyond teaching it as a standalone subject and embed AI-driven learning across curricula, enabling students to develop technological competencies and apply them to real-world challenges.

Mentorship Over Funding

Entrepreneurial ambition emerged as another significant finding, with 77% of students expressing an interest in starting their own ventures. Among students with startup ambitions, 65% reported having already begun building while studying at ATLAS, indicating that entrepreneurship is increasingly becoming part of the undergraduate experience rather than an aspiration reserved for after graduation.

Interestingly, the support students prioritised was not primarily financial. While 62% sought industry mentorship, 61% wanted to learn from entrepreneurs and 53% valued access to expert collaborators, only 30% identified funding as a priority. The contrast suggests that students place considerable value on access to experience, expertise and professional networks as they develop their ventures. For universities, this highlights the importance of building entrepreneurship ecosystems that extend beyond classroom instruction and financial assistance to provide sustained mentorship, industry connections and opportunities for collaboration.

Learning Beyond The Classroom

The survey also examined where students believe their most meaningful development takes place beyond the classroom. Internships emerged as the top choice, followed by industry mentorship, student-led events and global exposure.

Beyond internships and industry mentorship, the importance students assigned to student-led initiatives points to another dimension of undergraduate development: the opportunity to take responsibility, work collaboratively and learn through experiences they shape themselves. This suggests that universities must pay attention not only to formal academic instruction, but also to the environments they create for students to explore their interests, exercise leadership and develop independently.

Translating Student Expectations into Educational Practice

Taken together, the findings reveal a broader shift in how students define the value of higher education. Academic qualifications remain important, but students increasingly expect their university experience to equip them with practical skills, professional networks, technological capabilities and opportunities to pursue their ambitions.

At ATLAS SkillTech University, these priorities are reflected in an educational approach that connects academic learning with industry experience, technological innovation and entrepreneurship. Across its four schools, the university encourages multidisciplinary learning, supported by over 50 electives that allow students to explore subjects beyond their chosen degrees. Industry engagement is embedded into the academic experience, with more than 1,050 industry leaders contributing to curriculum design, over 1,000 live industry projects and 350+ CXO and CHRO-led sessions annually. AI-integrated curricula, hands-on workshops and industry-led masterclasses enable students to develop technological capabilities across disciplines. The university also supports entrepreneurial ambitions through founder mentorship, incubation, prototyping facilities and opportunities to pitch to investors, helping students take their ideas from the classroom to the marketplace.

“We wanted to hear directly from our students about what they value most in their education and what they expect from their university experience. Their perspectives are important in helping us understand whether our academic approach remains relevant to their aspirations. At ATLAS, we believe students should have a voice in shaping the education they receive”, said Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder and Executive President of ATLAS SkillTech University.