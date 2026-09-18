A Career Spent Building Performance Into the Blueprint

Most software is tested for whether it works before anyone asks whether it holds up. A login screen, a payment form, a claims workflow: these get checked for correctness first, and only later, if at all, for how they behave once real volume hits them. Hariprasad Pandian's work has sat almost entirely on the second half of that question, across employers that include Citibank, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Northern Trust, Duke Energy, Lowe's, and Zions Bancorporation, in projects spanning banking, retail, energy, and telecommunications.

His path into that specialty began with an early project at BT Telecom in late 2006, building performance models directly from architecture and design documents, before a system had even been fully built, to gauge in advance whether it would hold up under expected load. That habit, treating performance as something to design for rather than discover after the fact, recurs throughout his record. While at ConsultNet on a Zions Bank engagement in 2017 and 2018, he built performance optimization and remediation procedures directly into the firm's continuous integration and deployment pipeline, so that performance checks ran alongside code changes rather than waiting for a separate testing phase near the end of a release cycle. He describes the underlying method as performance-driven development: modularizing test scripts so they can be reused across projects rather than rewritten each time, a practice that reduces both the coding effort and the chance that a known risk gets retested inconsistently from one release to the next.

The clearest evidence of what that discipline produces sits in two specific engagements. On an enterprise infrastructure project tied to Duke Energy, his recommended architectural changes cut overall processing time by roughly three hundred percent and let the application scale to serve one hundred fifty percent more users. On a separate engagement involving a large-scale Hadoop batch process, a recommended architectural change reduced completion time from about nine hours to three, better than a sixty-five percent improvement. Neither result came from tuning a single slow query; both required tracing a performance problem back through the application, database, and infrastructure layers to find where the actual constraint lived, then proposing a structural change rather than a patch.

Alongside the client work, Pandian has built a parallel record in publication and professional standing. He is a Senior Member of IEEE, in the organization's Region 6 Western USA section covering Utah, a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a Fellow of both the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers and the Soft Computing Research Society. He holds two UK patents related to enterprise systems and performance automation, and is the author of a technical book, "Performance Engineering for Critical Enterprise Systems: Architecture, AI and Resilience." His published research includes a paper presented at the International Conference on Computing, Communication and Sustainable Engineering Applications in Bangkok, "Quantifying Business Risk and Financial Loss from Performance Failures in Enterprise Systems," alongside additional papers carried in journals including JISEM, IJISAE, and IJRITCC. He has served as a session chair at the International Conference on Computing and Communication Networks, hosted by Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK, and delivered a keynote at the Doctoral Symposium on Computational Intelligence held in association with the University of Calabria in Italy.

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What ties the client engagements to the published research is a fairly narrow set of recurring questions: how does a system's behavior change as load increases, which of several plausible bottlenecks is the real one, and what architectural change actually fixes the underlying constraint rather than deferring it. Answering those questions inside a bank's production environment and answering them in a peer-reviewed paper draw on the same underlying skill, applied to different audiences. One produces an architectural recommendation implemented by a development team on a deadline; the other produces a methodology other researchers can test against their own systems.

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