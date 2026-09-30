A Global Milestone: SRM University-AP Debuts in the World University Rankings 2027, Ranks 1st in AP

Amaravati: SRM University-AP has made its debut in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, securing a position in the 1001–1200 global band in its first year of participation.

Established less than a decade ago, the university said the recognition makes it the youngest private university in India to achieve this distinction within 10 years of its inception. It also marks SRM University-AP as the first university in Andhra Pradesh to achieve the recognition within this period.

The ranking marks a significant milestone for the Amaravati-based institution as it seeks to strengthen its position as a research-led university with growing international engagement.

Strong Performance in International Outlook

SRM University-AP recorded a score of 58.5 in International Outlook, placing it fifth among Indian universities on this indicator, according to the university.

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The institution also recorded a Research Quality score of 55.4, highlighting the reach and influence of its research output within the global academic community.

Dr P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, said the university's entry into the THE rankings within a decade of its establishment reflected its focus on academic and research development.

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“Entering the Times Higher Education World University Rankings within a decade of our founding affirms that we are moving in the right direction. It reflects the quality, purpose and ambition that define SRM University-AP,” he said.

He added that the university would continue strengthening academic quality, international engagement and research impact.

University Highlights Research Focus

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar said the ranking reflected the culture of inquiry developed at the university since its establishment.

“To be placed in the 1001-1200 bracket of the THE World University Rankings so early in our journey is a moment of real pride,” he said.

According to Kumar, the recognition reflects efforts by faculty and students to pursue research and share their findings with the wider academic community.

The university plans to further strengthen its academic and research ecosystem as it works towards expanding its global presence.

First THE Ranking Submission

The university's participation in the THE World University Rankings was coordinated by its Quality Assurance and Rankings (QAR) team.

Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Dean, Quality Assurance and Rankings, said the university's ranking in its first submission provided an international benchmark for measuring its future progress.

“This was our first submission to THE, and securing a place in the rankings on our first attempt is deeply encouraging,” Rajendran said.

He added that the ranking validated the university's efforts to benchmark teaching, research and international engagement against global standards.

Focus on AI, Quantum Technology and Research

SRM University-AP has schools covering engineering and sciences, liberal arts and business, alongside dedicated institutes focused on artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

The university said its research ecosystem is being developed alongside academic collaborations and international partnerships.

The THE World University Rankings 2027 recognition provides the institution with an international reference point as it continues to expand its research activities, academic collaborations and global engagement.