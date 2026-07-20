A Melange of Portraits in Bid & Hammer’s Next

The upcoming auction by Bid & Hammer is a carefully curated collection of Portraits & Figuratives comprising artworks by Manchershaw Fakirjee Pithawalla, Sudhir Khastgir, Satish Sinha, KK Hebbar, KN Ramachandran, SG Vasudev, R. Raja and others. Though the Parsi gentleman’s captivating eyes and overall power have made it the cover page of the catalogue, the sale in terms of value is lead by Ganesh Pyne’s Lady with a Bird. The other star lots are ‘Sri Chaitanya’ by Kshitindranath Mazumdar and ‘Portrait of a Hindustani Royal’ by the acclaimed English artist Henry Ryland (1856 – 1924), whose work is perhaps appearing for the first time ever in an art auction in India.



Ganesh Pyne has featured regularly in Bid & Hammer’s auctions and private sales, but the featured tempera on paper is particularly attractive owing to the colour palettes and the uniqueness of the story behind the work - a rare instance of the reclusive artist penning a heart-warming poem and signing off in both Bengali & English with his friend’s name with a sketch drawing of the same. Given that this Pyne is coming on the back of a surge in demand for the artist’s paintings this year, to keep things on the low-down and not let collectors get carried away by the hype around the prices, the auction house has decided that estimates would be shared on request with registered bidders. Sources have informed that it would be disclosed a few days prior to the auction or at the start of the sale, as the auction house wants the collectors to focus on the quality of the painting before getting down to the market dynamics.



Estimated at Rs 8 – 10 Lakhs, Kshitindranath Mazumdar’s work from the Vaishnavite saint series can be compared to a plate from the Bharat Kala Bhavan collection published in the Lalit Kala Academy book on the artist by Jaya Appasamy in 1967. The provenance of this work as per the catalogue is from the family of artist and activist Nikhil Biswas.