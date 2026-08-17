A Simple Guide to Using a Home Loan Calculator Before You Apply
Purchasing a home in India requires careful financial planning, including arranging funds and understanding Home Loans. Home Loan EMI calculators help buyers calculate monthly repayments based on the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure.
- Initiatives News
- 3 min read
Purchasing a home in India is a significant financial decision. Individuals and families need to arrange funds to get their desired property. However, to make home purchase easy, various banks and financial institutions also offer Home Loans to home buyers.
While securing a Home Loan is an important step, planning its repayment is equally essential. This is why most home buyers use a Home Loan EMI calculator. It helps you calculate your monthly instalments for Home Loan in advance and plan your finances effectively.
What is a Home Loan EMI calculator?
Home Loan EMI calculator is a tool which allows you to calculate the Equated Monthly Instalment you need to pay towards your home loan. It calculates the monthly repayment amount based on factors such as the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure.
In addition to this, EMI calculator gives you an idea about the financial commitment towards your Home Loan, which helps you plan your expenses in a better way.
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How to use a Home Loan EMI calculator?
Using a Home Loan EMI calculator is easy. Here are the steps to calculate the estimated EMI.
Step 1: Open the Home Loan EMI calculator page
Visit the lender’s website and open the Home Loan EMI calculator page.
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Step 2: Enter the Home Loan principal amount
Input the total Home Loan amount you wish to borrow. Ensure you enter the correct amount to get an accurate EMI estimate.
Step 3: Enter the interest rate and policy tenure
Enter the annual interest rate offered by the lender and select your preferred loan repayment tenure.
Step 4: View the monthly Home Loan EMI
Once you have entered all the required details, the Home Loan EMI calculator will instantly display your estimated monthly EMI.
Benefits of using Home Loan EMI calculator
Home Loan EMI Calculator offers numerous advantages to potential homebuyers. Let us discuss some of the benefits in detail:
Quick EMI calculations
One of the benefits of using the Home Loan EMI calculator is that it provides instant, error-free EMI estimates for the loan amount based on the interest rate and tenure.
Repayment planning
You can easily assess whether the EMI fits within your monthly budget and adjust the loan amount or tenure to ensure comfortable repayment without putting undue strain on your finances.
Different loan scenarios
Using the Home Loan EMI calculator tool, you can compare different loan scenarios. You can modify the loan amount, tenure and interest rates to choose the repayment options that fit your budget.
Informed borrowing decisions
It provides a clear estimate of your monthly EMI, interest payable, and total repayment amount. This gives you the overall cost of borrowing which helps in making better borrowing decisions based on your financial situation.
Tips to avoid mistakes while using Home Loan EMI calculator
Here are some tips to ensure you get reliable results in the Home Loan EMI calculator:
- Make sure you enter the exact Home Loan amount you intend to borrow, not the total cost of the property.
- Ensure you enter the applicable interest rate offered by your lender. Cross-check with your lender to know the interest rate.
- Loan tenure should be selected carefully. A shorter tenure will lead to higher monthly EMI, while longer tenure increases the overall interest cost.
Final thought
Home Loan EMI calculator is an essential tool for home buyers. The tool gives you an idea about the monthly repayment obligations.
It also helps you compare different loan amounts and interest rate scenarios. By using the calculator before applying, you can select a loan amount that fits your budget.