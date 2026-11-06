A7 Announces India Expansion Plans for Cross-Border Payments, Including Digital-Currency Solutions

Mumbai: Russian fintech company A7, established in 2024 with the participation of state-owned PSB Bank, has outlined plans to expand cross-border payment options involving India, including services that allow international invoices to be paid using digital currencies while recipients receive funds through conventional bank transfers.

The company presented its international payment offering at India Blockchain Week 2026, held in Mumbai on November 1-2, where A7 International participated as a Gold Partner. Its delegation discussed payment solutions and plans to develop infrastructure supporting transactions between Indian businesses and Russian counterparties.

Launched in October 2026, the company’s new service named A7 International enables businesses and individuals to pay overseas invoices in USDT, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin. According to the company, recipients receive regular bank transfers in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan or UAE dirhams and do not need a cryptocurrency wallet.

The service connects digital-asset payments with conventional banking infrastructure, providing an additional option for settling invoices with foreign suppliers and partners. India is a key market for the company’s international development.

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A7’s India focus comes amid increased activity through its payment infrastructure. According to company data, payments to India during the first eight months of 2026 were 60% higher than the total recorded for the whole of 2025. The figure compares January–August 2026 with the full 2025 calendar year.

Alongside its international invoice service, A7 has outlined a proposed Russia–India payment system aimed at supporting transfers in national currencies through local partner banks.

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According to the company, PSB Bank Chairman Petr Fradkov presented the proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the INNOPROM. India exhibition in New Delhi in September 2026.

The proposed system would facilitate payments for education, accommodation and medical treatment, alongside salaries, scholarships and personal transfers. Indian nationals studying and working in Russia are intended to be the first users to test the system, the company said. The proposal is separate from the A7 International invoice payment service launched in October.

These developments come against the backdrop of increasing use of national currencies in bilateral settlements. During his December 2025 visit to India, Putin said national currencies accounted for 96% of commercial payments between Russia and India.

Digital payment infrastructure also featured in discussions at the Russia–Africa summit in October 2026. Putin highlighted the potential of digital currencies and currency conversion technologies in international settlements, while Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov cited A7 as an example of a company developing cross-border payment services with African countries.

A7 said its participation in India Blockchain Week formed part of its efforts to strengthen cooperation with Indian partners and develop additional payment options for businesses and individuals.

About A7