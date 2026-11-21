Fashion in India is spilling out from the ramps and design houses into something much larger. E-commerce, indie labels, streaming content, and new interest in Indian textiles add up to job opportunities for skill sets in design. The one-year AAFT Online’s Diploma in Fashion Design is an online program for those who wish to stake a claim in the industry with some training and a portfolio.

How India’s Fashion Industry Is Changing

In India, until recently majority of the fashion business involved a handful of big houses and export units. Not anymore. Online marketplaces and direct-to-consumer brands are selling clothes, in small-town America, as much as, if not more than, the metros, and they’re doing it in style intro rates that dwarf the traditional retailers. And shorter cycles also mean more designers, pattern cutters and merchandisers involved in planning, creating and selling each collection.

Meanwhile, greater consumer awareness of handloom, Indian textiles and regional crafts have provided regular work in fashion for traditional artisans. Much of the new buzz in clothes is sustainable by nature: many of these exciting new young labels have a craft, some fabric or some region that they are drawing identity around.

New Roles and Skills Employers Look For

The job titles have changed along with the industry. Stylists work with brands and individual clients. Merchandisers decide what gets made and how it is priced and displayed. Textile designers develop prints and fabrics, and costume designers work on films and web series. Fashion bloggers and content creators have also found a place in brand marketing.

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Most of these roles ask for a similar set of skills. Employers usually look for a strong portfolio, a working knowledge of pattern making and garment construction, and comfort with design software such as Photoshop, Illustrator and 3D tools. Understanding how customers buy and how a business runs also helps, especially for designers who plan to start their own label. This is the gap that structured fashion training aims to fill.

Inside AAFT Online’s Diploma in Fashion Design

The diploma is fully online with live classes, and recordings stay available for 12 months. It has 56 modules, over 160 lectures, 285+ learning hours and 14 projects. Students also get a design kit with a sewing machine, fabric swatches and art supplies for practice at home.

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Stage What Students Learn Foundations Fundamentals of fashion design and the history of fashion Illustration and Textiles Fashion illustration and the study of fabrics Design Software Photoshop, Illustrator, CorelDraw, Canva and Clo3D Pattern Making and Construction Womenswear and menswear patterns and garment construction Business and Portfolio Fashion entrepreneurship and a final portfolio

Learn From Industry Professionals at AAFT Online

Classes are taught by professionals who work in fashion. Deepika Deepti has over 17 years in fashion retail with brands such as Adidas and Bata, and Shilpa Kalra Sahni is the founder of the label Wasabi. The program is led by Industry Dean Rina Dhaka, a NIFT Delhi graduate, former Design Head at Raymond and a founding member of FDCI. Students also get one-on-one mentorship and webinars with designers such as James Ferreira, who speaks on sustainable fashion.

Careers After Diploma in Fashion Design

The salary ranges below are indicative. Actual pay depends on skills, portfolio and employer.

Job Role Expected Salary (per year, indicative) Fashion Designer Rs. 4 – 5 LPA Fashion Stylist Rs. 4 – 5 LPA Textile Designer Rs. 5 – 6 LPA Fashion Merchandiser Rs. 3.5 – 4.5 LPA Costume Designer Rs. 4 – 5 LPA Fashion Blogger Rs. 4.5 – 5 LPA

Career support covers resume building, personal branding, mock interviews and placement assistance. Alumni work with names such as Zara, Lacoste, Arvind Fashions and House of Ksara.

Certification, Fees and Admission

The diploma is certified by NSDC and CII and recognised by the Fashion Design Council of India. The course fee is Rs. 1,50,000, with no cost EMI options available, and admission is merit-based. Learners can apply for the upcoming batch on the online fashion design course page or speak to an admissions counsellor first.

Common Questions About Fashion Careers

Is fashion design a good career in India?

It can be, for those who build real skills and a portfolio. Work is available in design, styling, merchandising, textiles and costume design, and some designers run their own labels.

Do fashion designers need to know design software?

Yes. Most design and production work now uses digital tools, so CAD and 3D software are a clear advantage. The course covers Photoshop, Illustrator, CorelDraw, Canva and Clo3D.