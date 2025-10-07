Abdulaziz Aloqla Promises Spectacular Surprises at Riyadh Season with His New Events Company | Image: Republic

Riyadh: Saudi content creator and entrepreneur Abdulaziz Aloqla has revealed that audiences can expect “bigger surprises than ever before” in the upcoming edition of Riyadh Season, one of the Kingdom’s flagship entertainment events.

Speaking in an exclusive statement, Aloqla shared that his newly launched company, AlAqla Constructions & Events, will be heavily involved in delivering a number of high-profile projects for the season in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

“Riyadh Season this year will raise the bar in ways that people haven’t seen before,” Aloqla said.

“We’re bringing in fresh ideas, new designs, and immersive experiences that will transform the way visitors engage with entertainment. I’m incredibly proud that AlAqla Constructions & Events is playing a central role in shaping some of these experiences.”

A Bold Move from Digital Influence to On-Ground Impact

Aloqla, widely recognized as a beloved Saudi content creator with a massive following on social media, has become a familiar face for millions online. Known for his engaging and relatable storytelling, he has inspired young Saudis who aspire to blend creativity with action.

With the launch of AlAqla Constructions & Events, he has stepped beyond the screen to help build the physical foundations of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry. His company is already involved in several infrastructure and production initiatives ahead of Riyadh Season, focusing on delivering world-class quality and innovation.

Upcoming Projects and “Unseen Experiences”

According to Aloqla, AlAqla Constructions & Events is currently contributing to a diverse portfolio of projects for Riyadh Season, including:

Next-generation outdoor stages equipped with advanced sound, lighting, and visual systems.

Immersive family-friendly zones designed to engage both children and adults in interactive activities.

Partnerships with international creative studios and technical teams to bring world-class experiences to Saudi audiences.

Smart entry and visitor-flow systems to streamline crowd management and enhance the guest experience.

A “Signature Mega-Arena” concept, which Aloqla described as “something completely new to the region.”

“We want every visitor to feel they are part of a story the moment they step into a Riyadh Season venue,” Aloqla said.

“Our vision is to set new benchmarks for immersive entertainment in the Middle East.”

A Key Player in Saudi Vision 2030’s Entertainment Drive

Industry analysts see Aloqla’s expansion into large-scale event infrastructure as a natural fit for the rapid growth of the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia, a cornerstone of Vision 2030.

The involvement of prominent Saudi entrepreneurs like Aloqla highlights the local talent and leadership driving the Kingdom’s transformation into a global hub for mega-events, tourism, and cultural innovation.

Fans’ Expectations Run High

News of Aloqla’s announcement has generated buzz among his extensive fan base on TikTok and other platforms. Many expressed excitement about his company’s new role in Riyadh Season and the promise of “surprises we’ve never experienced before”.

The GEA is expected to unveil the full programme for Riyadh Season in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Aloqla’s remarks have heightened anticipation among both domestic and international audiences eager to see what the upcoming season will bring.