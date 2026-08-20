Abhay Patil Moves Beyond Trading Education With an AI Fintech Currently Valued at $5 Million

The way people trade has changed a lot in the past ten years. Now people can get information they need in seconds. Even with all this information, many traders still make the same mistakes over and over.

Abhay Patil, the man who started Traders Paradise, saw this happening. He built a community for traders that now has more than 1.4 million people. He talked to over 10,000 traders at workshops and events. What he learned from these conversations changed what he wanted to do with his career.

The problem was not that traders did not know what to do. It was how they behaved. They knew they should use stop-losses. They did not. They knew how to manage risk. They did not do it when the market was crazy. They could see strategies, but they could not stick to them. Their emotions were making their trading decisions, not their thinking.

Abhay Patil thought he could use technology to help with this problem.

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He made TradinJournal, a trading journal that uses Artificial Intelligence. It looks at how a person trades, finds the mistakes they make over and over and gives them advice to help them make decisions.

This is part of a change in financial technology. Now technology is not just helping people trade, it is helping them make choices when they trade.

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TradinJournal already has 50,000 people using it and is currently valued at $5 million. This gives Abhay Patil a way to work on his big plan.

His story shows how online communities can be the start of technology businesses. Traders Paradise gave Abhay Patil a chance to talk to the people he was trying to help. He did not just make a product and hope it would work. He talked to people and found out what problems they had.

Abhay Patil is based in Dubai. He is now working on financial technology instead of just teaching people about trading. He is still talking to traders and financial technology entrepreneurs, and what they say is helping him make TradinJournal better.

For Abhay Patil, the big thing in trading is not about learning more. It is about understanding how people behave when they trade.