ABP Education Invests In YoLearn.ai To Expand Personalized Learning For 250 Million Indian Students Noida, 3rd September 2026

ABP Education, the education arm of the ABP Group, has invested in AI.YoLearn Private Limited, the Noida based company behind the voice-first AI tutoring platform YoLearn.ai. Along with the capital, ABP Education will bring its content, marketing and distribution network to support the company's goal of delivering personalized AI tutoring to 250 million K12 students across India.

The deal is one of the first instances of a major Indian publishing house taking a direct equity stake in an AI tutoring company, rather than entering a distribution arrangement alone. Under separate commercial collaboration agreements with ABP Group companies Headword Publishing and KIPS Learning, YoLearn.ai's technology will turn their school textbooks into Headword.ai and kipslearning.ai, personal AI tutors aligned to the content students already follow in class.

Together, the two groups reach a combined network of roughly 25,000 schools and close to 100 million learners. Their stated goal is to reach 150 million students and train more than 1,50,000 teachers in AI enabled classroom instruction, building toward personalized AI learning for all 250 million K12 students in the country.

What the partnership brings

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Beyond capital, ABP Education is offering marketing support through its school network, the kind of distribution that edtech companies in India typically pay a high price to access. For YoLearn.ai, this turns a school by school sales process into one led by its partners' catalogue, since every book published under Headword and KIPS becomes an entry point to the product.

25,000 Schools in network 100 M Learners reachable 1,50,000 Teachers to be trained

What YoLearn.ai does

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Founded in January 2025 and based in Noida, YoLearn.ai was started by a team of IIT graduates led by founder and CEO Kirti Prakash Mishra, an alumnus of IIT BHU. On the platform, a student can open a textbook, scan a code, and ask questions aloud in English, Hindi, or any of 22 Indian languages. The AI tutor responds by voice while sketching diagrams and working through solutions step by step on an interactive board. It also generates unlimited practice tests scored against board marking guidelines, forecasts likely results, and keeps parents updated across the CBSE, ICSE, and state board systems.

Teachers get a co teacher avatar that adapts to their own teaching style, along with more than 50 AI based tools for lesson planning, worksheet and homework generation, assessment building, activity design, quiz creation, and classroom presentations. School administrators get a dashboard consolidating real time data on learning outcomes, weak areas, usage, and progress across the institution.

The company is a member of NVIDIA's Inception program, has raised pre seed funding from strategic and institutional investors, and was named to YourStory's Tech30 list in 2025. Its platforms are built to be privacy first and child safe: student data is hosted in India, voice audio is processed live and never stored, there is no advertising, parental consent is verified before an account is activated under the DPDP Act, 2023, and AI evaluations go through human review. Headword.ai and kipslearning.ai are set to launch for the 2026 to 27 academic year on web, Android, and iOS.

A publishing legacy moves into AI

ABP Education is the education arm of the ABP Group, founded in 1922 and today one of India's largest media companies, with well known publications, national television news channels, and digital platforms reaching millions of people daily. Through Headword Publishing and KIPS Learning, it supplies schools across the CBSE, ICSE, and state board systems nationwide.

The group's stated aim with this investment is a personal AI tutor for every student, offering complete after school learning support in the student's own language, through material the school has already adopted. For a business built on more than a century of print, the move treats the textbook itself as a channel for teaching, not only for content.

Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP Education, said the next phase of educational publishing will move beyond delivering content to delivering personalized learning experiences. He noted that the group has built more than a hundred years of trust with Indian families, and that the partnership with YoLearn.ai turns that trust into a personal teacher for every child, built into the very books their schools already use.

Kirti Prakash Mishra, Founder and CEO of YoLearn.ai, said publishers have historically distributed knowledge, and that this partnership lets them distribute personalized teaching instead. He added that ABP's decision to invest rather than simply collaborate signals that the AI layer for Indian education is being built now, in India, for India.

MEDIA CONTACTS

ABP Education: Yash Mehta, CEO, Yash.mehta@anandapub.in