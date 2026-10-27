ACC Builds Momentum With Improved Trade Mix, Capacity Expansion And Progress On One Cement Platform

Ahmedabad: ACC Limited, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio and one of India’s most trusted building materials and solutions companies, announced its results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.

Mr. Vinod Bahety, Whole-time Director and CEO, ACC Limited, said, “We delivered a resilient performance in Q2 and H1 FY’27, supported by an improving sales mix and higher premium volumes. While the reported numbers are not strictly comparable due to the impact of MSA, the underlying business momentum remains encouraging, supported by our trade partners.

Our growth remains trade-led, in line with our strategy, while we continue to strengthen the institutional business through a comprehensive solutions approach with a focus on value and profitability. Industry demand remains supportive and is expected to strengthen post-monsoon, aided by housing, infrastructure and capital expenditure, while improving pricing momentum should moderate the impact of elevated fuel and energy costs.

During the quarter, we commissioned 3.4 MTPA of additional cement capacity at Salai Banwa and Kalamboli, strengthening our ability to serve key markets and support future growth. Shareholder approval for the proposed amalgamation with Ambuja Cements marks an important milestone towards the One Cement Platform."

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Industry Outlook:

Q2 FY’27 was marked by geopolitical uncertainties, monsoon impact, seasonal shutdowns and elevated energy costs amid global uncertainties and constraints in domestic coal availability. However, the medium-term demand outlook continues to be supported by infrastructure investment, urbanisation, rural housing and industrial activity. Central Government capex increased 18% YoY to Rs 5.1 lakh crore during Apr–Aug FY’27, compared with Rs 4.3 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

ACC continues to focus on operational efficiency, premiumisation, logistics optimisation and disciplined capital allocation. Its improving business mix, expanding Ready-Mix Concrete network, trusted brand, premium and sustainable product portfolio, and strong balance sheet provide a solid foundation for growth. Subject to the remaining approvals, the proposed amalgamation with Ambuja Cements is expected to facilitate closer coordination across the combined manufacturing, logistics and market network.

Business Performance:

ACC continued to strengthen its business with a value focus across its product segments.

Operational Metrics:

Particulars Q2 FY’27 Q2 FY26 Q1 FY27 Kiln Fuel Cost Rs 1.81/’000 kCal Rs 1.57/’000 kCal Rs 1.67/’000 kCal Power Cost (Gross) Rs 5.84/ kWh Rs 5.95/ kWh Rs 5.60/ kWh Green Power share 34.4 % 30.3 % 31.0 % Primary Lead 266 kms 269 kms 254 kms Direct Dispatch (%) 52 % 52 % 52 % Premium Products (% of trade sale) 47 % 47 % 44 %

Financial Performance for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2026:

Particulars UoM Q2 FY’27 Q1 FY’27 Q2 FY’26 H1 FY’27 H1 FY’26 Sales Volume (Cement) Mn T 9.72 10.02 10.0 19.72 20.6 Revenue from Operations Rs. Cr 5,689 5,808 6,005 11,497 12,333

Particulars UoM Q2 FY’27 Q1 FY’27 Q2 FY’26 H1 FY’27 H1 FY’26 Operating EBITDA & Margin Rs. Cr 401² 457² 846 858² 1,623 % 7.0% 7.9% 14.1% 7.5% 13.2% Rs. PMT 414² 458² 849 436² 787 Profit After Tax Rs. Cr 93 147 1,119¹ 240 1,495¹ EPS – Diluted Rs. 4.9 7.8 59.5 12.8 79.4

Notes: 1. Q2 FY26 & H1 FY26 PAT Includes income tax provision reversal of Rs 659 Cr relating to earlier period and interest on income tax refund of Rs 205 Cr

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2. Higher MSA volume with parent Ambuja Cements

Balance Sheet Strength:

Debt-free balance sheet with a net worth of Rs 20,680 Cr and cash & cash equivalents of Rs 578 Cr.

Highest AAA / A1+ credit ratings from CRISIL.

Capacity Expansion:

Successfully commissioned a 2.4 MTPA greenfield cement grinding unit at Salai Banwa, Uttar Pradesh.

Bulk Cement Corporation (India) Limited, a subsidiary of ACC, commissioned a 3.0 MTPA cement blending unit at Kalamboli, Maharashtra, adding 1.0 MTPA of cement capacity.

The two projects added 3.4 MTPA of cement capacity during Q2 FY’27.

Ready-Mix Concrete Growth:

Q2 FY’27 volume increased 19% YoY to 1.07 Mn m³, while H1 FY’27 volume reached 2.04 Mn m³, an increase of 18% YoY.

Update on One Cement Platform:

ACC shareholders approved the proposed amalgamation with Ambuja Cements at the NCLT-convened meeting on 29th September 2026. The Scheme secured the statutory majority and requisite public-shareholder approval, with over 95% and 99% of votes cast by ACC and Ambuja shareholders, respectively, in favour.

The amalgamation is expected to simplify the corporate structure, strengthen manufacturing and logistics coordination, improve resource allocation and unlock operating synergies. Subject to regulatory, statutory and NCLT approvals, completion is expected during FY’27.

ESG Updates:

ACC’s 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Net Score was revised upward from 72 to 82, while its Gross Score remained an industry-leading 89/100, positioning the Company among the leading performers in the global Construction Materials sector (Aug’26).

ACC’s blended cement portfolio received GreenPro certification as well as GRIHA certification, supported by Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)-based recognition.

The Company achieved water-positive status of 5.46x in Q2, while sustaining Zero Liquid Discharge across all manufacturing facilities with 100% waste-water treatment and reuse.

Branding and Technical Services:

Scaled the Adani ACC Gold Water Shield Cement monsoon campaign across cinema, digital and outdoor channels. The wider campaign across ACC and Ambuja Cements ran across more than 2,000 cinema screens and reached over 30 million consumers digitally.

About ACC Limited