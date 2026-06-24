Adani AGM 2026: Gautam Adani Unveils Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Capex Push For Infrastructure

In an address to shareholders at the Adani Group’s Annual General Meeting, Chairman Gautam Adani underscored the conglomerate's unwavering commitment to India’s growth story. Declaring FY 2025-26 as a year of resilience, Adani detailed a record-breaking capital investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure. This massive outlay accounts for more than 30 percent of all new private-sector capital expenditure in India this year, signaling the group's intent to lead the nation's infrastructural expansion.

Adani framed the group's future through the prism of two powerful engines: infrastructure and intelligence. While physical assets like ports, power plants, and transmission lines provide the nation with its muscular growth, the integration of data centres, artificial intelligence, and real-time analytics offers the mastery required to manage them efficiently. Adani stressed that in the current geopolitical climate, these two priorities are no longer separate but are foundational to securing India’s sovereignty and economic trajectory.

Operational highlights from the past year reflect this ambitious scaling. Adani Power is currently executing the largest private-sector power capex program in the country, valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore, with a target of 45 GW capacity within five years. Simultaneously, Adani Ports achieved a major logistics milestone by handling over 500 million tonnes of cargo, establishing a clear pathway toward the 1-billion-tonne mark by 2030. These achievements are coupled with strategic international and domestic partnerships, including hydropower projects in Bhutan and new data centre collaborations with global tech leaders.

Addressing the group’s financial standing, Adani highlighted a portfolio revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore and an EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore. These figures reflect a period of disciplined execution despite what Adani described as a year of intense scrutiny. The group’s successful Rs 25,000 crore Rights Issue was highlighted as a clear referendum on investor confidence, providing the mandate necessary to continue building India’s core industrial ecosystems.

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Looking ahead, Adani outlined a transformation plan designed to simplify the group’s organizational structure, focusing on accountability and reducing bureaucracy. The strategy involves a three-layer management model and a deeper commitment to the workforce, with a strong emphasis on worker dignity and safety. As the group prepares for the next decade of development, the message from the leadership remains centered on a singular goal: building institutions that contribute to a stronger, more resilient India.