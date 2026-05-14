Adani Airport Holdings Partners With IHG for 1,500 Rooms; Luxury Brand Kimpton Set for India Debut

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and IHG Hotels & Resorts have signed a landmark agreement to develop a portfolio of five hotels across India’s major aviation hubs.

The partnership will add approximately 1,500 rooms to India’s hospitality inventory. The project focuses on high-growth urban corridors, including Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The deal marks the official entry of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants into the Indian market. Known globally as a luxury lifestyle boutique brand, Kimpton’s first Indian property will be located in Jaipur.

The portfolio also includes Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express properties. These will be integrated into the upcoming "Airport City" mixed-use developments planned for Navi Mumbai and other key gateway cities.

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Aviation and Hospitality

The Adani Group is reimagining airports as integrated urban ecosystems. By combining aviation with retail, social, and hospitality infrastructure, AAHL aims to capture the rising demand from business and transit travelers.

Mr. Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), stated that the vision is to create world-class destinations around India’s growing aviation ecosystem. He noted that the collaboration with IHG is an important step in building high-quality infrastructure aligned with the country's long-term travel growth.

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IHG’S Expansion Roadmap

For IHG Hotels & Resorts, this agreement is a significant milestone in its South West Asia growth strategy. The company currently operates 52 hotels in India and has a massive pipeline of 98 additional properties expected to open over the next three to five years.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, highlighted that the partnership reflects the scale of opportunity in India's gateway cities. He emphasized that the mix of luxury and essential brands allows the group to meaningfully strengthen its presence across the country's high-growth markets.

Infrastructure Outlook

AAHL currently operates eight airports, including Mumbai and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai airport. Through its airport city developments spanning 663 acres, the company is building destinations designed to drive long-term urban growth.