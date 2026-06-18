Adani's Navi Mumbai and Guwahati Airports Feature in Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful List

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has achieved a major global milestone as two of its key airports, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, have been featured in the prestigious Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026. This international recognition highlights India's growing prominence in world-class aviation infrastructure, celebrating the synthesis of cutting-edge design, cultural identity, and sustainable innovation.

The Prix Versailles is a distinguished annual global award presented at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Since 2015, it has celebrated contemporary creations that redefine public infrastructure. This year, the list includes iconic global hubs from cities like Frankfurt, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Guangzhou, placing India’s newest airport developments at the forefront of international design discourse.

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 has captivated jurors with its "lotus-inspired" architecture. The design is not merely aesthetic; it integrates futuristic technology, art, and functionality to serve as a modern gateway to India’s financial capital. The sweeping, lotus-like roof structure is engineered to optimize natural light, positioning the airport as a symbol of India’s economic aspirations on the global map.

Guwahati

In the Northeast, Terminal 2 of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport stands out for its deep connection to regional ecology. Guided by the "Bamboo Orchid" (Kopou Phool) motif, the terminal’s biophilic design reflects the lush biodiversity of the Himalayas. By blending sustainable engineering with local cultural identity, the terminal has been lauded for its functional elegance and sensitivity to the environment.

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This recognition serves as a validation of AAHL’s strategic focus on building airports that transcend conventional transit spaces. By integrating smart sustainability with cultural narratives, these projects set a new benchmark for infrastructure in India. With the final World Titles set to be announced by the end of the year, these Indian airports have already established themselves as monumental gateways for domestic and international travelers alike.