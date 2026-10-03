Adani Airports to Begin Partial Redevelopment of North Section of Terminal 1B at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)-operated Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will begin redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B. Safety concerns regarding the 60-year-old building have prompted phased redevelopment of the said terminal.

Of Mumbai airport’s (IATA code – BOM) approximately 55 million passengers per annum (mppa), only around 5 mppa (about 9%) will be temporarily deoperationalised. To ensure continuity of operations and minimise inconvenience to passengers, AAHL has provided airlines with the option to temporarily relocate their operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (IATA: NMI) at their discretion. AAHL will support airlines through this transition and will provide all necessary assistance to ensure a smooth and seamless migration of services.

“91% of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake redevelopment of the age-old infrastructure that was in urgent need of repairs. Only the North Section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of T1 of Mumbai Airport’s capacity, is being demolished in Phase 1 to minimise passenger inconvenience and operational disruption. The transition to Navi Mumbai Airport is temporary and does not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic,” said Mr. Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

Terminal 1 has long been identified as a safety-related concern, with only temporary mitigation measures being implemented over the years due to the absence of a viable alternative for passengers and airlines.

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Following the fire incident at Terminal 1 in April this year, the risks associated with continuing operations have become even more pronounced. With Navi Mumbai International Airport now operational and capable of providing an alternative option for airlines and travellers, the planned closure and phased demolition of Terminal 1 can no longer be deferred.

T1 redevelopment will begin from January 2027 which will increase its capacity by 33% - up to 20 mppa from current 15 mppa.

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“Extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020, and the proposed redevelopment was also presented before AERA and subsequently incorporated into the approved tariff framework. While we appreciate the concerns expressed by certain airlines, passenger safety must remain paramount, and any further delay in commencing this process could adversely impact the safety and convenience of millions of travellers,” Mr Bansal said.

Navi Mumbai Airport is offering a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights. In addition, it plans to offer cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in the User Development Fee (UDF) levied at Navi Mumbai and Mumbai Airports.