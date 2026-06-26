Adani Airports To Invest ₹20,000 Crore In 655-Acre Integrated Airport Cities Across Five States

In a move that will change the face of Indian aviation real estate, Adani Airport City Limited (AACL) has launched a project to build integrated "Airport Cities" across its vast network.

The project represents an investment of over ₹20,000 crore in its first phase alone. The development will cover a land bank of 655 acres spread across six major airports in five states: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati. In total, the group plans to construct roughly 22 million square feet of premium space.

About 70% of the massive investment will be pumped into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, taking up 440 acres of the total land layout. This heavy concentration reflects the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) status as India’s primary commercial and financial gateway.

Airports into Global Economic Hubs

The concept moves away from traditional real estate. Instead of isolated blocks, these districts are designed as seamless, walkable extensions of the airports. They will bring together luxury hospitality, retail malls, fine dining, business offices, and entertainment zones tied directly into airport terminals, Metro lines, and city transit.

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The initiative is closely modeled after globally famous airport districts like Singapore's Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam's Schiphol, and Seoul's Incheon.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), emphasized the vision during the launch. He said, "Around the world, the most successful airport districts have become centers of commerce, tourism, and urban growth. As India's aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation. We are creating a network of integrated urban destinations where airports become catalysts for investment, employment, better passenger experiences, and the long-term growth of the cities they serve."

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Luxury Tie-ups, Green Certification

As part of the roll-out, the company has already signed major deals with IHG Hotels & Resorts to manage five luxury and premium hotels. This includes bringing the boutique luxury brand 'Kimpton' to India for the very first time.

The group is also collaborating with top global and local partners across food, retail, and entertainment to fill out the commercial zones.

On the sustainability front, the entire project has already achieved LEED Gold pre-certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. This ensures that all buildings are designed for top-tier energy efficiency, low resource waste, and healthy public spaces.

At a launch event, Adani Airports honored its main partners who are helping bring the project to life:

Design & Architecture: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Benoy, and Znera Space.

Construction Giants: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Projects Ltd, and PSP Projects Ltd.

Project Management & Consulting: CBRE, JLL, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Stock Market Context

The massive capital outlay comes at a time of steady infrastructure expansion for the flagship company, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). Market analysts track AAHL as India’s largest private airport operator, managing a critical eight-airport portfolio.