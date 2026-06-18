Adani and Jabil Join Forces to Create Global AI Data Center Hardware Hub in India

Adani Group and US-based Jabil Inc. have announced a strategic alliance to establish a vertically integrated manufacturing platform for AI and data center infrastructure in India. The partnership aims to address the surging global demand for AI-ready hardware by producing everything from high-density AI racks to thermal management systems. By leveraging India’s growing infrastructure and favorable tax environment, the alliance seeks to transform the nation from a digital importer into a premier global exporter of AI hardware.

Giga-Scale AI Ecosystem

The collaboration will focus on deploying GW-scale manufacturing capacity for high-density AI racks. This facility will serve global hyperscalers and enterprise data centers, utilizing advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and complex box-build processes. Beyond servers, the platform will produce a full spectrum of critical infrastructure, including Power Distribution Units (PDUs), cooling systems, and switchgears. This end-to-end approach ensures a single-source solution for global infrastructure builders.

India's data center market is experiencing a rapid transformation, with capacity expected to reach up to 8 GW by 2030. This growth is being driven by the rise of AI, cloud expansion, and new data localization laws. The Indian government’s recent tax holiday for data centers until 2047 has further strengthened the country’s appeal as a manufacturing hub. This alliance aligns with Adani’s long-term commitment to developing 5 GW of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI data centers by 2035.

Global Supply Chains

Jabil, a leader in manufacturing solutions with nearly USD 30 billion in revenue, brings deep expertise in precision thermal management and power systems to the partnership. By anchoring deep-tech manufacturing in India, the Adani-Jabil platform is designed to bolster global supply chain resilience. The project is expected to create thousands of highly skilled engineering jobs and establish a sovereign-aligned technology ecosystem, marking a new phase in the 'Make in India' initiative.