As of 11:45 AM, Indian markets are showing resilience. The BSE Sensex is trading at 77,295.42, up 128.21 points (0.17%), while the Nifty 50 has climbed to 24,135.80, a gain of 52.10 points (0.22%). The rally is anchored by a sharp 2.23% drop in Brent crude to $77.78, which has directly triggered a re-rating of energy-dependent stocks and provided a much-needed buffer against recent inflationary fears.

Drivers of the rally

Energy

The US-Iran peace memorandum is the primary reason. For the Indian economy, which imports over 85% of its crude, the stabilization of the Strait of Hormuz is massive. The drop in Brent to $77.78 lowers the country’s projected oil import bill by nearly $2.1 billion annually. This has led to aggressive buying in oil-marketing companies (OMCs) and paint manufacturers, where raw material costs are heavily oil-linked.

FII Rotation

We are seeing a specific rotation from defensive to cyclical stocks. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pumped roughly ₹1,450 crore into the Nifty 50 constituents in the last three sessions. This capital is moving into high-beta sectors, namely Auto and Banking, in anticipation of an RBI policy status quo. The Nifty Bank index, up 0.45% at 57,850, is leading the index, proving that domestic liquidity is currently outpacing global exit fears.

Resilience Above 24,000

The Nifty 50’s ability to defend the 24,000 support level has acted as a confidence booster for retail traders. The India VIX has cooled to 12.79, down 2.99%, which suggests that the fear premium is being priced out of the market. When volatility drops while the index rises, it confirms that the current buying is institutional, not just retail sentiment.

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