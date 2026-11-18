Adani Cement Flags Off Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Clinker & Cement Transport
Adani Cement has deployed heavy-duty electric trucks at its Sanghi Plant in Gujarat for clinker and cement transportation. The company's 410-truck EV fleet is projected to reduce over 25,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually and displace 11 million litres of diesel.
- Initiatives News
- 2 min read
Ahmedabad: Adani Cement, part of the Adani Portfolio and one of India's leading building materials solutions providers, flagged off Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks at its Sanghi Plant in Gujarat. This is the first-ever deployment of EV trucks by Adani Cement and a defining milestone in the company's sustainability and green logistics journey.
Mr. Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: "The deployment at Sanghi is just the beginning. We have identified multiple routes across India for EV-based transport of clinker and cement. Every truck we electrify reduces our carbon footprint and insulates our logistics cost base from diesel price volatility. This is smart sustainability — it benefits the people, planet and the balance sheet. This is our commitment in action — to build a greener, more competitive cement company that serves India's growth while protecting its future."
The economic case for heavy-duty EV trucks in India's cement sector has reached a structural tipping point. Over the past decade, diesel prices rose 60%, while Li-ion battery pack costs fell by approximately 70% and solar tariffs declined 47%.
Diesel trucks emit approximately 0.7375 Kg CO₂ per km and when powered by renewable energy, EV trucks can eliminate up to 100% of these freight emissions, making logistics electrification a powerful lever for Scope 3 decarbonisation. Adani Cement's 410-truck fleet is projected to reduce over 25,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, displacing the equivalent of 11 million litres of diesel per year, with plans to expand across additional routes and plants.
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India is the world's second-largest cement producer, and the movement of limestone, clinker, and finished cement across vast supply chains is an essential, but carbon-intensive, part of the sector's operations. Adani Cement's EV fleet deployment addresses both the cost and climate dimensions of this challenge directly.