Ahmedabad: Adani Cement, part of the Adani Portfolio and one of India's leading building materials solutions providers, flagged off Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks at its Sanghi Plant in Gujarat. This is the first-ever deployment of EV trucks by Adani Cement and a defining milestone in the company's sustainability and green logistics journey.

Mr. Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: "The deployment at Sanghi is just the beginning. We have identified multiple routes across India for EV-based transport of clinker and cement. Every truck we electrify reduces our carbon footprint and insulates our logistics cost base from diesel price volatility. This is smart sustainability — it benefits the people, planet and the balance sheet. This is our commitment in action — to build a greener, more competitive cement company that serves India's growth while protecting its future."

The economic case for heavy-duty EV trucks in India's cement sector has reached a structural tipping point. Over the past decade, diesel prices rose 60%, while Li-ion battery pack costs fell by approximately 70% and solar tariffs declined 47%.

Diesel trucks emit approximately 0.7375 Kg CO₂ per km and when powered by renewable energy, EV trucks can eliminate up to 100% of these freight emissions, making logistics electrification a powerful lever for Scope 3 decarbonisation. Adani Cement's 410-truck fleet is projected to reduce over 25,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, displacing the equivalent of 11 million litres of diesel per year, with plans to expand across additional routes and plants.

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