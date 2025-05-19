Adani Defence Partners With Sparton To Indigenise Sonobuoy Technology For Indian Navy

This binding collaboration makes Adani Defence & Aerospace the first private Indian company to offer indigenously developed sonobuoy systems. The systems will be developed and assembled in India, contributing to the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. “In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India’s undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests,” said Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises.

"This initiative reflects our Group's vision of empowering India's armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world." Sonobuoys: A Critical Asset for Underwater Warfare Sonobuoys are sophisticated floating sonar devices deployed by aircraft or ships to detect submarines. These systems are essential for undersea surveillance and play a vital role in naval missions such as tracking submarines and protecting aircraft carrier strike groups.



Until now, India has depended heavily on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for this technology. By localising production, the Adani-Sparton partnership seeks to reduce strategic vulnerabilities and create domestic capabilities for future defence needs.



Industry Leaders Speak on the Collaboration

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, highlighted the long-standing import dependency India has had in this domain.

“This partnership to bring world-class sonobuoy technology and integrating it with India’s defence ecosystem is a step towards building self-reliant capabilities in this critical domain,” he noted.



Echoing the sentiment, Donnelly Bohan, President and CEO of Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, said: “Sparton has a long legacy for problem-solving, advanced engineering and manufacturing of America’s best maritime defence solutions. This partnership will enable us to localise assemblage, create high-technology skill sets, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the India Navy’s needs.”



This partnership is not only expected to fulfill India’s defence needs but also has the potential to make India a global hub for ASW solutions. With Adani Defence’s manufacturing ecosystem and Sparton’s technological expertise, the alliance is set to catalyse skill development and innovation in maritime defence technologies.