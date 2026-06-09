Adani Energy Solutions Targets Top Spot With ₹3,050 Crore IntelliSmart Acquisition Deal

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has moved to acquire 100% of IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited, a prominent joint venture between the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). By integrating IntelliSmart’s portfolio of 2.2 crore meters, AESL will scale its total footprint to more than 4.7 crore units.

The acquisition is valued at ₹3,050 crore, encompassing both equity capital and the redemption of debentures held by NIIF. This deal aligns with AESL’s broader strategy to drive growth through both organic expansion and high-value acquisitions. The integration is expected to optimize operational costs and enhance the company's execution capabilities across key high-growth states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam.

Industry Leadership and Future Outlook

Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, stated that the acquisition enhances the company's scale and execution capabilities, further enabling support for India’s power distribution modernization through technology-led solutions.

Industry experts view the transition as a catalyst for digital transformation within the power value chain. For the sellers, NIIF and EESL, this exit allows for the unlocking of value while continuing to foster institutional capital into India’s digital and energy transition sectors. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

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