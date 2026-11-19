Ahmedabad: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), India’s leading private sector power transmission and distribution company, today said it has won a transmission project for evacuation of power from the upcoming 2400 MW power plant in Pirpainti, Bihar. The project, won through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, will provide annual tariff of Rs ~Rs 500 cr once commissioned.

The project, titled, “Evacuation of Power from 3X800 MW STPP Pirpainti”, will be implemented through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Vikramshila Power Transmission Ltd. and will be delivered by the last quarter of 2028. Besides evacuation of power from the Pirpainti Power Plant, the project will strengthen the state’s transmission network and enhance supply reliability.

“The Pirpainti transmission scheme will create a robust evacuation system for 2,400 MW of generation capacity while strengthening Bihar’s transmission backbone. It will enhance grid reliability and resilience and help the state meet its growing power demand. We remain committed to building reliable and efficient transmission infrastructure that supports the country’s long-term energy security,” said Mr. Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

Upon completion, the project will add 881 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio, taking it to 30,683 ckm and 146,585 MVA. With this project, AESL’s transmission capex now stands at ~Rs 91,500 crore.

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