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  • Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: EBITDA Surges 62% to ₹6,316 Crore, Income Jumps 74% to ₹38,023 Crore

Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: EBITDA Surges 62% to ₹6,316 Crore, Income Jumps 74% to ₹38,023 Crore

Adani Enterprises reported a 62% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY27 EBITDA to ₹6,316 crore, while total income surged 74% to ₹38,023 crore. Half-year EBITDA grew 56% to ₹11,958 crore. PAT attributable to owners fell 55% to ₹1,492 crore, compared with ₹3,304 crore a year earlier.

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Adani Enterprises Q2Results: EBITDA Jumps 62%, Income Surges 74%
Adani Enterprises Q2Results: EBITDA Jumps 62%, Income Surges 74% | Image: Republic Initiative

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of Adani Group, announced its results today for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

The Strong EBITDA growth in the first half of FY27 reflects maturity of investments made over the past several years, with multiple businesses reaching scale and translating capital deployment into tangible earnings growth. This performance underscores the strength of our diversified business portfolio and its growth potential. Backed by strong operating fundamentals, increasing asset maturity and the ramp-up of newly commissioned ANIL module line capacity, AEL is well positioned to sustain this growth trajectory further.

“We live in an age of such intense disruption that the scale of our ambitions must continuously grow,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “What Adani Enterprises has become very effective at is turning increasingly large and complex commitments into execution at scale across our businesses. Our investments in integrated energy, airports and AI ecosystems are recent examples. Perhaps the strongest validation of our execution capabilities is the trust domestic and global investors continue to place in us, choosing to partner with us even amid extreme volatility. As the tailwinds propelling India forward continue to strengthen, we believe we are better positioned than ever to capture the opportunities ahead. We remain bullish on India’s future and, therefore, confident in our own growth story.”

Consolidated Financial Highlights                                                     (Rs. in crore)

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Particulars

Q2 

FY26

Q2 

FY27

% change

Y-o-Y

 

H1 

FY26

H1 

FY27

% change

Y-o-Y

Total Income 

21,844

38,023

74%

 

44,281

71,569

62%

EBITDA

3,902

6,316

62%

 

7,688

11,958

56%

Profit Before Tax

814

2,002

146%

 

2,281

3,297

45%

Exceptional Item

3,583

-

-

 

3,583

(2,644)

-

Profit After Tax1

3,304

1,492

(55%)

 

4,189

332

(92%)

 Note: 1. PAT attributable to owners 

Incubating Businesses Financial Highlights                  (Rs. in crore)

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Particulars

Q2 

FY26

Q2 

FY27

% change

Y-o-Y

 

H1 

FY26

H1 

FY27

% change

Y-o-Y

ANIL Ecosystem

 

 

 

 

Total Income

3,199

3,669

15%

 

7,233

7,606

5%

EBITDA

1,172

1,094

(7%)

 

2,384

2,066

(13%)

PBT

876

826

(6%)

 

1,836

1,454

(21%)

Airports

 

 

 

 

Total Income

3,167

3,786

20%

 

5,882

7,549

28%

EBITDA

1,062

1,641

55%

 

2,157

3,275

52%

PBT1

99

(290)

-

 

303

(484)

-

1. Capitalization of Navi Mumbai Airport is reflected in higher depreciation in H1 FY27

Operational Highlights                                                                                                                                            

Volume

Q2 

FY26

Q2 

FY27

% change

Y-o-Y

 

H1 

FY26

H1 

FY27

% change

Y-o-Y

ANIL Ecosystem

 

 

Module Sales (MW)

1,093

1,478

35%

 

2,443

2,818

15%

WTG (Sets)

28

35

25%

 

63

99

57%

Airports

 

 

Pax movement (Mn)

22.6

21.2

(6%)

 

46.0

45.4

(1%)

ATMs (‘000)

148.2

141.9

(4%)

 

301.7

302.3

-

Cargo (Lacs MT)

2.9

3.2

11%

 

5.7

6.2

9%

Mining Services

 

 

Dispatch (MMT)

10.5

10.7

2%

 

22.6

22.5

-

Copper

 

 

Sales volume (KT)

11.8

80.6

5.8x

 

23.3

145.3

5.2x

IRM

 

 

Sales volume (MMT)

11.3

7.4

(34%)

 

24.1

15.7

(35%)

Handling volume (MMT)

4.3

6.0

41%

 

9.5

13.0

37%

Business Updates

Adani New Industries (ANIL – New Energy Ecosystem)
  • Module line capacity expanded to 10 GW, by commissioning of 4.3 GW in Sep‘26
  • Construction for additional 6 GW cell line progressing as per schedule 
AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center)
  • Received new hyperscale order of 240 MW in Navi Mumbai, taking cumulative tied up capacity to 1.2+ GW
  • Operational capacity increased to 94.6 MW during the quarter, handed over 10 MW in Noida and 19.2 MW in Pune to customers
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