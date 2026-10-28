Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: EBITDA Surges 62% to ₹6,316 Crore, Income Jumps 74% to ₹38,023 Crore
Adani Enterprises reported a 62% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY27 EBITDA to ₹6,316 crore, while total income surged 74% to ₹38,023 crore. Half-year EBITDA grew 56% to ₹11,958 crore. PAT attributable to owners fell 55% to ₹1,492 crore, compared with ₹3,304 crore a year earlier.
- Initiatives News
- 3 min read
Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of Adani Group, announced its results today for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.
The Strong EBITDA growth in the first half of FY27 reflects maturity of investments made over the past several years, with multiple businesses reaching scale and translating capital deployment into tangible earnings growth. This performance underscores the strength of our diversified business portfolio and its growth potential. Backed by strong operating fundamentals, increasing asset maturity and the ramp-up of newly commissioned ANIL module line capacity, AEL is well positioned to sustain this growth trajectory further.
“We live in an age of such intense disruption that the scale of our ambitions must continuously grow,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “What Adani Enterprises has become very effective at is turning increasingly large and complex commitments into execution at scale across our businesses. Our investments in integrated energy, airports and AI ecosystems are recent examples. Perhaps the strongest validation of our execution capabilities is the trust domestic and global investors continue to place in us, choosing to partner with us even amid extreme volatility. As the tailwinds propelling India forward continue to strengthen, we believe we are better positioned than ever to capture the opportunities ahead. We remain bullish on India’s future and, therefore, confident in our own growth story.”
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Rs. in crore)
Advertisement
Particulars
Q2
FY26
Q2
FY27
% change
Y-o-Y
H1
FY26
H1
FY27
% change
Y-o-Y
|Total Income
21,844
38,023
74%
44,281
71,569
62%
|EBITDA
3,902
6,316
62%
7,688
11,958
56%
|Profit Before Tax
814
2,002
146%
2,281
3,297
45%
|Exceptional Item
3,583
-
-
3,583
(2,644)
-
|Profit After Tax1
3,304
1,492
(55%)
4,189
332
(92%)
Note: 1. PAT attributable to owners
Incubating Businesses Financial Highlights (Rs. in crore)
Advertisement
Particulars
Q2
FY26
Q2
FY27
% change
Y-o-Y
H1
FY26
H1
FY27
% change
Y-o-Y
|ANIL Ecosystem
Total Income
3,199
3,669
15%
7,233
7,606
5%
EBITDA
1,172
1,094
(7%)
2,384
2,066
(13%)
PBT
876
826
(6%)
1,836
1,454
(21%)
|Airports
Total Income
3,167
3,786
20%
5,882
7,549
28%
EBITDA
1,062
1,641
55%
2,157
3,275
52%
PBT1
99
(290)
-
303
(484)
-
1. Capitalization of Navi Mumbai Airport is reflected in higher depreciation in H1 FY27
Operational Highlights
Volume
Q2
FY26
Q2
FY27
% change
Y-o-Y
H1
FY26
H1
FY27
% change
Y-o-Y
|ANIL Ecosystem
Module Sales (MW)
1,093
1,478
35%
2,443
2,818
15%
WTG (Sets)
28
35
25%
63
99
57%
|Airports
Pax movement (Mn)
22.6
21.2
(6%)
46.0
45.4
(1%)
ATMs (‘000)
148.2
141.9
(4%)
301.7
302.3
-
Cargo (Lacs MT)
2.9
3.2
11%
5.7
6.2
9%
|Mining Services
Dispatch (MMT)
10.5
10.7
2%
22.6
22.5
-
|Copper
Sales volume (KT)
11.8
80.6
5.8x
23.3
145.3
5.2x
|IRM
Sales volume (MMT)
11.3
7.4
(34%)
24.1
15.7
(35%)
Handling volume (MMT)
4.3
6.0
41%
9.5
13.0
37%
Business Updates
|Adani New Industries (ANIL – New Energy Ecosystem)
|AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center)