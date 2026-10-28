Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: EBITDA Surges 62% to ₹6,316 Crore, Income Jumps 74% to ₹38,023 Crore

The Strong EBITDA growth in the first half of FY27 reflects maturity of investments made over the past several years, with multiple businesses reaching scale and translating capital deployment into tangible earnings growth. This performance underscores the strength of our diversified business portfolio and its growth potential. Backed by strong operating fundamentals, increasing asset maturity and the ramp-up of newly commissioned ANIL module line capacity, AEL is well positioned to sustain this growth trajectory further.

“We live in an age of such intense disruption that the scale of our ambitions must continuously grow,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “What Adani Enterprises has become very effective at is turning increasingly large and complex commitments into execution at scale across our businesses. Our investments in integrated energy, airports and AI ecosystems are recent examples. Perhaps the strongest validation of our execution capabilities is the trust domestic and global investors continue to place in us, choosing to partner with us even amid extreme volatility. As the tailwinds propelling India forward continue to strengthen, we believe we are better positioned than ever to capture the opportunities ahead. We remain bullish on India’s future and, therefore, confident in our own growth story.”