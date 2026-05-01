Adani Enterprises FY26 Results: PAT Surges to ₹9,339 Cr as Flagship Pivots to Infrastructure Model

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship incubator of the Adani Group, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, revealing a significant structural shift toward a core infrastructure-led model. The company reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹9,339 crore for FY26, a 31% increase over the previous fiscal.

Core Infrastructure Drives Earnings

A key takeaway from the fiscal year is the transition of AEL’s incubation portfolio. Approximately 80% of the consolidated EBITDA, which stood at ₹16,464 crore for the year, is now generated from mature, long-term contracted businesses.

"Majority of the EBITDA is now led by our core infrastructure incubating businesses and stable mining services," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "FY26 has been a year of decisive progress in building large infra-assets like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Ganga Expressway."

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Financial Snapshot: FY26 Highlights

Total Income: Increased 3% YoY to ₹1,02,943 crore.

EBITDA: Maintained at ₹16,464 crore.

Exceptional Gains: ₹9,215 crore booked through the sale of stakes in Adani Wilmar and cement units to Ambuja Cements.

Q4 Impact: The company reported a net loss of ₹221 crore in the January-March quarter, primarily due to increased depreciation from newly commissioned assets at the Navi Mumbai Airport and the Kutch Copper plant.

Operational Milestones: Roads, Airports, and Data Centers

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The final quarter of FY26 saw a flurry of operational successes. On April 29, 2026, India’s largest greenfield Ganga Expressway was inaugurated, completed in a record time of less than 3.5 years.

In the Airports segment, EBITDA soared 55% YoY to ₹5,394 crore, with passenger movements reaching 95.3 million. Meanwhile, Adani New Industries (ANIL) saw solar module sales surge 15% to 4,904 MW, making it the only Indian company in the global Top 15 wind turbine manufacturers.

The data center venture, AdaniConnex, expanded its operational capacity to 55+ MW and secured a massive new hyperscale order for 358 MW in Hyderabad.

ESG Leadership and Future Outlook

AEL was assigned an ESG rating score of 83 by CareEdge, placing it in the "Leadership" category. Moving forward, the company remains focused on its "next generation" of investments, including the green hydrogen ecosystem, copper, and petrochem.