Adani Foundation and Anushkaa Foundation Partner to Support 10,000 Children With Clubfoot

The Adani Foundation has partnered with the Anushkaa Foundation to launch a major public health initiative. The three-year project aims to provide treatment and follow-up care for more than 10,000 children affected by clubfoot across five Indian states.

The social welfare arm of the Adani Group announced the program on World Clubfoot Day. The initiative targets underserved communities in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh.

The project will operate in coordination with India's National Health Mission (NHM). This collaboration aims to integrate clubfoot screening into the existing state public healthcare networks.

The program will fund and equip 67 specialized clubfoot clinics across 61 districts. Organizers stated that the initiative will train 51 healthcare professionals in advanced corrective procedures.

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Additionally, the project aims to sensitize more than 30,000 frontline health workers. This training focuses on improving early detection rates and streamlining hospital referral systems.

Addressing the Disability Burden

Clubfoot is a congenital deformity that causes a newborn's feet to turn inward. The condition affects nearly one in every 800 children born in India.

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Medical experts note that the condition is highly treatable through the non-surgical Ponseti method if medical intervention begins during infancy. However, a lack of awareness and poor rural health infrastructure often leave the condition untreated, leading to permanent physical disability.

India records approximately 33,000 clubfoot births annually. The five states selected for this program account for nearly 12,000 of those cases each year.

Healthcare Reach

The project was formally initiated at the Manyavar Kanshiram Samyukth Chikitsalay and Trauma Centre in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh faces a high burden, with an estimated 6,000 children born with the condition annually.

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, stated that early identification is critical to ensuring children can lead independent lives. She noted that the partnership aims to expand dignity and mobility to vulnerable families.

The initiative launches ahead of the Adani Foundation’s 30th anniversary on August 11. The foundation currently runs development programs across 22 Indian states.