Adani Green Powers Up Khavda With World’s Largest 3.37 GWh Single-Location Battery Storage System

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has commissioned a massive 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) cumulative Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at its flagship facility in Khavda, Gujarat.

The installation stands as the largest single-location battery storage system anywhere in the world outside of China. It also represents one of the fastest utility-scale power storage deployments ever completed globally, reaching operational status within 10 months of on-site construction starting.

The newly expanded installation incorporates a 1.37 GWh block previously commissioned in March 2026, bringing the total operational storage footprint at the Gujarat site to the current 3.37 GWh mark.

The storage facility is strategically tied directly into AGEL’s broader renewable infrastructure project in Khavda. The company plans to build a massive 30-gigawatt clean energy mega-plant at the location by 2029, of which 9.9 gigawatts of capacity is already actively feeding power into the national grid.

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Because solar and wind energy generation fluctuates based on weather conditions and the time of day, utility-scale battery systems are becoming essential to absorb surplus power and discharge it during peak demand hours.

Powering One Million Homes

According to corporate project specifications, the 3.37 GWh energy storage block can store enough electricity to run nearly one million domestic households for a full 24-hour period.

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The storage capacity is large enough to sustain the entire peak electricity requirements of major cities like Chandigarh or Indore, or fully satisfy the daily energy needs of the entire state of Goa. The system integrates advanced digital energy management networks with high-capacity lithium-ion cells to maintain continuous grid responsiveness.

Five-Year Roadmap

The infrastructure group is positioning this deployment as the opening phase of a multi-billion dollar long-term energy distribution rollout.